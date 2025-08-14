Space agency outlines plans for domestically developed advanced air vehicle

Korea's national space and aerospace agency on Thursday outlined a broad blueprint to domestically develop an advanced air vehicle (AAV) in a public hearing to gather feedback from various stakeholders.The Korea AeroSpace Administration (KASA) said it held the hearing in the country's central city of Daejeon, attended by some 100 participants from government agencies, industry, academia and research circles.The AAV project, part of KASA's long-term goal of making the country one of the world's top five aerospace powers, envisions a low-noise, environmentally friendly aircraft capable of vertical or short takeoffs for urban, regional and maritime transport.Potential uses include connecting islands to the mainland in under an hour, emergency medical evacuations, crime prevention patrols and disaster response. KASA also noted potential military usage, considering the quieter operation and faster deployment of AAVs compared to helicopters.Officials and experts at the hearing agreed that Korea's strengths in batteries, semiconductors and aircraft development could help it compete in the rapidly growing AAV market, projected to reach $1 trillion globally by 2040.“It is crucial for the industry and the government to work together quickly to secure a leading position in this fast-changing market,” said Kim Hyun-dae, head of KASA's aviation innovation division.Yonhap