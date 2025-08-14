 Samsung Electronics takes up 82 percent of smartphone market in Korea
Published: 14 Aug. 2025, 18:51 Updated: 17 Aug. 2025, 14:57
Samsung Electronics employees use the Galaxy S25 series at a Samsung store in Seoul on April 15. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Samsung Electronics solidified its dominant position in the Korean smartphone market, capturing a share of more than 80 percent through July, industry data showed on Thursday.
 
According to the data released by industry tracker Counterpoint Research, cumulative sales of Samsung Electronics' smartphones accounted for 82 percent in the first seven months of this year, up 4 percentage points from the same period last year.
 

Apple
recorded a distant second place with 18 percent.
 
Counterpoint Research attributed Samsung's growth to steady sales of its flagship Galaxy S25 models and strong demand for its foldable Z Fold 7 smartphones, launched last month.
 
However, it noted that the upcoming launch of Apple's new iPhone 17 could threaten Samsung's dominance in the second half of the year.

Yonhap
