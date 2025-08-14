'KPop Demon Hunters' sends tourists flocking to Korea's parks, public baths
Published: 14 Aug. 2025, 20:00
Naksan Park, the National Museum of Korea and Myeong-dong, central Seoul, have become must-visit stops for fans caught up in the "KPop Demon Hunters" craze. Locations from hit series and films are drawing travelers from around the world, turning TV moments into real-life itineraries.
‘KPop Demon Hunters’ turns Seoul into a stage
Netflix’s Seoul-set animated hit follows HUNTR/X, a K-pop idol group battling demons against the city’s backdrop. Scenes race past N Seoul Tower, Myeong-dong and central Seoul's Bukchon Hanok Village. Live performances flash on Coex’s electric wall, and action explodes on Cheongdam Bridge.
Naksan Park — where the show’s leads share a date — has become a pilgrimage site, its Instagram tag filled with photos from visiting fans.
“It carefully weaves in everyday elements of Korean life, especially around food and dining customs, which are an essential part of Korean culture,” the BBC praised the series for weaving in everyday Korean life, from ancient city walls and herbal clinics to public bathhouses. Even Korea’s scrub-down exfoliation ritual has become a selling point: Creatrip reports that public bathhouse package sales jumped 84 percent after the show’s debut.
The National Museum of Korea is also riding the wave. Magpie-and-tiger badges and mugs shaped like traditional hats — nods to the series — are selling out. July brought 700,000 visitors, more than double last year’s figure.
‘Low Life’ revives Mokpo and Shinan
Disney+ drama "Low Life," set in the 1970s, mixes gangsters and treasure hunts for porcelain off the coast of Shinan County, South Jeolla. While much was shot on set, Hangdong Market in Mokpo, South Jeolla, as well as nearby cafes — known for architecture from the Japanese colonial period — appear throughout.
A chase scene unfolds in Seosan-dong Culture Village at the foot of Mount Yudal, famous for its maze-like alleys and sea views — and already a draw for tourists. The neighborhood is also known as a filming site for the movie “1987: When the Day Comes” (2017).
In Shinan County, Jeungdo’s salt fields, warehouses and Jeonjangpo Wharf on Imja Island take center stage. Once reachable only by boat, the islands are now connected to the mainland by bridges.
‘Law and the City’ puts Hong Kong in the frame
tvN's “Law and the City,” a drama about the lives of lawyers in southern Seoul’s legal district of Seocho, unexpectedly features Hong Kong as a recurring backdrop. The protagonists’ first meeting takes place there, leading to romantic scenes on the city’s trams and open-top tour buses as well as in major tourist spots like the West Kowloon Cultural District, Yau Ma Tei and Victoria Park. The series could easily double as a travel guide.
One of its most memorable moments — a kiss between Lee Jong-suk and Mun Ka-young — was filmed in Prince’s Terrace, a narrow street lined with cafés and galleries. Just outside runs the Central—Mid-Levels Escalator, made famous by the film “Chungking Express” (1994).
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools.
BY BAEK JONG-HYUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
