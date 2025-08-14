Bribery, bail and luxury watches: An unprecedented scene at the center of power (KOR)

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s wife, Kim Keon Hee, has been taken into custody. Late Tuesday night, Judge Jeong Jae-uk of the Seoul Central District Court issued a detention warrant, citing concerns over the destruction of evidence. This marks the first time in Korea’s constitutional history that a former president and first lady have been jailed together.Kim faces a wide range of allegations, including receiving luxury goods such as designer necklaces and watches, involvement in the relocation of the presidential office for personal gain, meddling in People Power Party (PPP) candidate nominations, altering the route of the Yangpyeong Expressway and participating in the Deutsche Motors stock manipulation scandal. While previous first ladies or family members of presidents have faced influence-peddling controversies, no case has spanned so many allegations at once. The scope of the accusations is strikingly abnormal for the inner circle of a 21st-century democratic republic.The special counsel team, led by Min Joong-ki, plans to summon Kim to its office this morning for questioning on the various charges. She is urged not to follow the example of her husband, who refused to comply with a summons and even ignored a court-issued warrant to forcibly question him. While it is the right of a suspect to avoid self-incrimination, refusing the lawful execution of a warrant is unacceptable. The public has a right to know the truth behind the extensive allegations, and Kim has an obligation to cooperate with the investigation. With both members of the former first couple now in custody, further disappointment to an already disheartened public must be avoided.With Kim detained, the special counsel is moving quickly on other aspects of the case. On Wednesday, investigators raided the interior design firm 21gram in connection with the relocation of the presidential residence. They also searched the PPP headquarters in Yeouido, presenting a warrant and seizing materials related to allegations that members of the Unification Church joined the party en masse. The investigation must proceed with determination and care, avoiding unnecessary controversy or overreach, while leaving behind a clear and honest historical record.Some reactions within the PPP to Kim’s arrest have raised eyebrows. Kim Moon-soo, a candidate in the party’s leadership race, called the detention of the former first couple “political revenge” and “an unprecedented outrage in constitutional history.” Such remarks reflect a regressive mindset, appealing only to the most extreme supporters rather than the general public. If Yoon, Kim and the party’s leadership hope for any understanding or leniency from the public, full cooperation with the investigation and complete transparency about the allegations are the only viable paths forward.윤석열 전 대통령 부인 김건희 여사가 결국 구속됐다. 정재욱 서울중앙지법 영장전담 부장판사는 그제 밤늦게 “증거 인멸의 우려가 있다”며 김 여사에 대한 구속영장을 발부했다. 이로써 헌정 사상 처음으로 전직 대통령 부부가 나란히 구속되는 불행하고도 불명예스러운 기록을 쓰게 됐다. 김 여사는 명품 목걸이·시계 등 뇌물 수수 의혹을 비롯해 대통령 집무실 이전 과정에서 이권 개입 의혹, 국민의힘 공천 개입 의혹, 경기도 양평고속도로 노선 변경 의혹, 도이치모터스 주가조작 의혹 등을 받고 있다. 예전에도 대통령 부인이나 자녀들의 이권 개입 논란 등이 불거진 적은 있지만 이번처럼 전방위적으로 의혹이 제기된 적은 없었다. 과거 왕조 시대도 아니고 21세기 민주공화국인 대한민국의 권력 핵심부에서 벌어진 일이라고 믿기 어려울 정도로 비상식적이다.민중기 특별검사팀은 오늘 오전 김 여사를 특검 사무실로 불러 각종 의혹에 대한 조사를 이어갈 예정이다. 행여라도 김 여사는 남편인 윤 전 대통령처럼 특검팀의 소환조사를 거부할 생각은 아예 하지 않길 바란다. 윤 전 대통령은 법원이 발부한 체포영장까지 무시하며 특검 소환조사를 거부하는 추태를 보였다. 피의자가 자신에게 불리한 진술을 하지 않는 것은 이해할 수 있지만, 수사기관의 적법한 영장 집행까지 거부하는 건 용납되지 않는다. 국민은 수많은 의혹의 정확한 진실을 알 권리가 있고, 김 여사는 특검 수사에 적극적으로 협조할 의무가 있다. 이미 전직 대통령 부부의 동반 구속으로 참담한 심정인 국민을 더욱 실망하게 하는 일은 없어야 한다.구속영장 집행으로 김 여사의 신병을 확보한 특검팀은 다른 의혹 수사에도 속도를 내고 있다. 어제 특검팀은 대통령실 관저 이전과 관련해 인테리어 업체인 21그램 등에 대한 압수수색을 벌였다. 특검팀은 서울 여의도 국민의힘 중앙당사에도 수사관을 보내 압수수색 영장을 제시하고 통일교 교인들의 집단 당원 가입 의혹과 관련한 자료 확보를 시도했다. 특검팀은 불필요한 논란이나 무리한 수사를 경계하면서도 역사의 ‘징비록’을 남긴다는 각오로 단호하고 신중하게 수사에 임해 주기 바란다.김 여사 구속에 대한 국민의힘 일부 인사들의 반응은 어이없다. 국민의힘 당대표 경선에 나선 김문수 후보는 윤 전 대통령 부부의 구속에 대해 “정치적 복수”라며 “헌정사에 유례 없는 폭거”라고 주장했다. 일반 국민이 아닌 극단적인 성향의 지지층만을 바라보는, 대단히 부적절하고 퇴행적인 인식의 언행이라고 비판하지 않을 수 없다. 윤 전 대통령 부부나 국민의힘 지도부가 조금이라도 국민의 이해와 정상 참작을 바란다면 특검 수사에 최대한 협조해 각종 의혹의 내막을 철저히 밝히는 길 외엔 없다.