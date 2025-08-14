China’s ‘Eye of Heaven’ and the power of scientific commitment (KOR)

In the limestone mountains of Guizhou Province in southwest China, millions of years of rainfall dissolved the rock to create a basin 1,000 meters (3,281 feet) above sea level. In one of these basins, China built the world’s largest radio telescope — the 500-meter Aperture Spherical Telescope, or FAST. In Chinese, it is called “Tianyan,” meaning “Eye of Heaven,” a name given by novelist Wang Meng.A colleague recently visited the site, where the dish is large enough to fit 30 football fields. No man-made machine matches its ability to detect the faintest whispers of the universe. It can capture the precise, short “tick-tick” signals emitted by the fast-spinning neutron stars known as pulsars, or mysterious bursts lasting just thousandths of a second from billions of light years away.The structure consists of 4,450 reflector panels, produced by companies once making pots and pans. Their aluminum-forming expertise allowed for the precision shaping of the antenna’s curved surface. In radio astronomy, telescopes are said to “listen” to the universe. Within a 30-kilometer (18.6-mile) radius of Tianyan, all radio transmissions are banned to prevent interference; even mobile phones are prohibited. Only a student who carried a film camera managed to take photos.China’s ambitions extend far beyond the technology itself. The aim is to build world-class facilities that can attract scientists back from overseas, strengthen domestic capabilities and secure its standing as a scientific power. Tianyan's construction cost 230 billion won ($166.7 million), but including the relocation and resettlement of local residents, the total reached 600 billion won. The government also provides separate research and operating budgets to the organization National Astronomical Observatories, which manages Tianyan.Major powers typically allocate about 10 percent of a telescope’s construction cost each year for operations. In Korea, no such system exists. When equipment breaks down, researchers often have to dip into project budgets to make repairs, adding both physical and mental strain.The developments in a country once derided in Korea as “Communist China” — a term used in the past to imply an impoverished and hostile state — are striking. The lesson is clear: science policy must be rooted in science itself. Without steady investment in infrastructure and long-term operational support, ambitions in astronomy — or any field of advanced research — will be hard to sustain.중국 대륙 남서부 구이저우(貴州)성. 하늘과 맞닿은 석회암 산지에 수천만 년 동안 비가 내렸다. 그 빗물은 산을 녹여 해발 1000m 높이의 분지를 이뤘으며, 중국은 그 분지 하나에 세계 최대의 안테나를 세웠다. ‘패스트(FAST, Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Telescope)’. 지름 500m 구면 전파망원경의 약자로, 중국에서는 ‘톈옌(天眼)’, 하늘의 눈이라고 부른다. 작가 왕멍(王蒙)이 지은 이름이다. 연구실 동료가 최근 그곳에 다녀왔다. 이 접시 안테나는 축구장 30개가 들어가는 세계에서 가장 큰 단일 구경 망원경이다. 사람이 만든 어떤 기계도 이처럼 작고 섬세한 우주의 속삭임을 탐지하는 능력을 갖추지 못했다. 빠른 속도로 도는 중성자별 펄서가 고장 난 시계처럼 규칙적으로 짧게 ‘틱 틱’ 하고 보내는 전파나, 수억 광년 떨어진 곳에서 수천 분의 1초 만에 번쩍하고 터졌다 이내 잠잠해지는 정체불명의 신호를 찾는다. 이 안테나는 4450개 반사판으로 이뤄졌고, 주방 냄비와 프라이팬을 만들던 업체가 맡았다. 알루미늄 성형 기술로 안테나 곡면을 맞춘 게 비결이다. 전파망원경은 우주의 소리를 ‘듣는다’고 표현한다. 톈옌 주변 반경 30㎞는 연구를 위한 ‘전파 침묵 지역’으로 제한돼 휴대전화는 반입금지다. 용케 필름 카메라를 들고 간 학생만 사진 찍는 데 성공했다.중국의 계획은 크다. 최고의 연구시설을 세우면 해외로 나간 과학 인재들이 돌아올 테고, 자체 역량을 키워 과학 강국의 입지를 다지자는 거다. 톈옌 건설비는 2300억원. 주민 이주, 정착 지원예산까지 6000억원이다. 중국 정부는 톈옌을 관리하는 국가천문대에 연구와 운영 예산을 별도로 배정한다. 이처럼 강대국은 망원경 건설비의 약 10%를 매년 정부가 운영비로 편성하는데, 우리는 그런 게 없다. 기기가 한번 고장 나면 연구비 빼서 쓰느라 몸 고생 마음고생이다. 한때 우리가 ‘중공’이라고 소홀히 대했던 나라에서 벌어지는 일들이 놀랍기만 하다. 과학정책은 당연히, 과학에 기반해야 한다.