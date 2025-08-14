 Girl group Purple Kiss to release English-language album 'OUR NOW'
Korea JoongAng Daily

Girl group Purple Kiss to release English-language album 'OUR NOW'

Published: 14 Aug. 2025, 14:19 Updated: 14 Aug. 2025, 20:25
Girl group Purple Kiss [NEWS1]

Purple Kiss will release its first English-language album, “OUR NOW,” on Aug. 31, the girl group’s agency RBW said Thursday.
 
The album follows Purple Kiss’s second single “I Miss My...” from July and continues the theme of “happiness.” All tracks will be in English, aiming to connect more directly with listeners both in Korea and abroad.
 

Related Article

A logo motion video for “OUR NOW” was posted on the group’s official social media in the lead-up to the release of the album.
 
Styled like a social media feed, the clip features everyday scenes filmed in locations such as a movie theater, cafe and party room. It ends with the question “Then, are you happy?” followed by the album title appearing on screen, hinting at the message the group plans to share.
 
“OUR NOW” will be available on major music streaming platforms at 6 p.m. on Aug. 31.
 
Purple Kiss debuted in 2021 with its first EP “Into Violet.” It consists of members Na Go-eun, Dosie, Ireh, Yuki, Chaein and Swan.
 
Promotional images for girl group Purple Kiss's upcoming English-language album ″OUR NOW″ [RBW]

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
