'KPop Demon Hunters' EJAE composes new song 'Keep The Light' for Liberation Day
Published: 14 Aug. 2025, 13:03 Updated: 14 Aug. 2025, 20:23
A new song commemorating the 80th anniversary of Liberation Day for Korea will be released Thursday at 6 p.m., the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs said the same day.
Titled “Keep The Light,” the song was composed by EJAE, the songwriter behind “Golden” from the hit Netflix animated film “KPop Demon Hunters.”
The commemorative song uses K-pop style beats and rapid-fire rap to pay tribute to the independence fighters and patriots who kept the light of liberation alive through times of crisis. Its chorus is meant to inspire pride and hope in the current generation carrying that light forward.
YouTube creator Ujunging, rapper Mirani, singer Hyunjin of girl group Loona and dancer Amy took part in writing the lyrics and choreographing the song. They have formed a special project group named TDYA, the Korean name of which loosely translates to “it’s today,” to celebrate Liberation Day, which falls on Friday.
The group will debut the song live at 8 p.m. on Friday during the “80 Years of Liberation: Building the Future through National Sovereignty” festival at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul.
The production process will also be shared as content. Since July, YouTube channel “Studio Usog” has been airing “Another Day of Debut Training,” a web entertainment series covering the group’s formation. Episodes through September will show recording sessions, choreography development and visits to historic independence movement sites.
All proceeds from the song will be donated to programs supporting descendants of independence activists.
