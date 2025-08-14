 'KPop Demon Hunters' EJAE composes new song 'Keep The Light' for Liberation Day
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

'KPop Demon Hunters' EJAE composes new song 'Keep The Light' for Liberation Day

Published: 14 Aug. 2025, 13:03 Updated: 14 Aug. 2025, 20:23
The cover image for ″Keep The Light,″ a new song to be released in commemoration of the 80th anniversary of Liberation Day for Korea [YONHAP]

The cover image for ″Keep The Light,″ a new song to be released in commemoration of the 80th anniversary of Liberation Day for Korea [YONHAP]

 
A new song commemorating the 80th anniversary of Liberation Day for Korea will be released Thursday at 6 p.m., the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs said the same day.
 
Titled “Keep The Light,” the song was composed by EJAE, the songwriter behind “Golden” from the hit Netflix animated film “KPop Demon Hunters.”
  

Related Article

 
The commemorative song uses K-pop style beats and rapid-fire rap to pay tribute to the independence fighters and patriots who kept the light of liberation alive through times of crisis. Its chorus is meant to inspire pride and hope in the current generation carrying that light forward.
 
YouTube creator Ujunging, rapper Mirani, singer Hyunjin of girl group Loona and dancer Amy took part in writing the lyrics and choreographing the song. They have formed a special project group named TDYA, the Korean name of which loosely translates to “it’s today,” to celebrate Liberation Day, which falls on Friday.
 
The group will debut the song live at 8 p.m. on Friday during the “80 Years of Liberation: Building the Future through National Sovereignty” festival at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul.
 
The production process will also be shared as content. Since July, YouTube channel “Studio Usog” has been airing “Another Day of Debut Training,” a web entertainment series covering the group’s formation. Episodes through September will show recording sessions, choreography development and visits to historic independence movement sites.
 
All proceeds from the song will be donated to programs supporting descendants of independence activists.

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea Liberation Day Keep The Light EJAE song

More in K-pop

GOT7's Jackson Wang suffers from food poisoning, fan event postponed

Blackpink becomes first K-pop girl group to headline Wembley

'Golden' from 'KPop Demon Hunters' reclaims No. 1 on British Singles Chart

Singer Insooni selected for Woman of Influence award

K-pop group KARD to begin world tour at end of September

Related Stories

Flags of our fathers and mothers

Three triumphant art exhibitions to visit on Korea's Liberation Day

Freedom fighter associations, liberals boycott gov't ceremony to celebrate Liberation Day

Let freedom ring

KBS apologizes for broadcasting reversed national flag image on Liberation Day
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)