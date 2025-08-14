 Actor Song Kang-ho signs with G-Dragon's label in first for Galaxy Corporation
Actor Song Kang-ho signs with G-Dragon's label in first for Galaxy Corporation

Published: 14 Aug. 2025, 14:31 Updated: 14 Aug. 2025, 20:24
Actor Song Kang-ho [GALAXY CORPORATION]

Veteran actor Song Kang-ho has joined Galaxy Corporation, joining the likes of G-Dragon as he becomes the record label's very first signed actor, the company announced Thursday.
 
Galaxy Corporation, home to the Big Bang singer, announced the signing on Thursday, describing it as a “major step."
 

“It’s an honor to usher in a new era of AI entertainment with Song, an actor who has greatly contributed to the globalization of Korea's film industry,” said Galaxy Corporation CEO Choi Yong-ho.
 
Song holds the rare record of starring in four films that have drawn over 10 million viewers in Korea and became the first Korean actor to win Best Actor at the Cannes Film Festival for his role in “Broker” (2022). His Oscar-winning film “Parasite” (2019) was recently ranked No. 1 on The New York Times’ list of “The 100 Best Movies of the 21st Century."
 
Song made his screen debut with “The Day a Pig Fell Into the Well” (1996) and has since starred in numerous successful films, including “The Face Reader” (2013), “The Throne” (2015) and “A Taxi Driver” (2017).

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
Actor Song Kang-ho signs with G-Dragon's label in first for Galaxy Corporation

