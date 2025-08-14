 Oasis video draws anger in Korea over imagery resembling Rising Sun flag ahead of Liberation Day
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Music & Performance

print dictionary print

Oasis video draws anger in Korea over imagery resembling Rising Sun flag ahead of Liberation Day

Published: 14 Aug. 2025, 10:35
British rock band Oasis, left, and a video posted on Aug. 8 resembling the Japanese imperial Rising Sun flag [SCREEN CAPTURE]

British rock band Oasis, left, and a video posted on Aug. 8 resembling the Japanese imperial Rising Sun flag [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
British rock band Oasis has angered Korean fans — again — with a video that includes imagery resembling the Japanese Rising Sun flag, a symbol of Japanese colonial rule, ahead of Korea's Liberation Day, which falls on Friday.
 
On Aug. 8, Oasis uploaded a video with the caption reading, "Check out the brand-new visualiser for 'Morning Glory'!"
 

Related Article

 
The video included parts where a graphic of the sun was seen shining, drawn in a style that reminded Korean viewers of the Rising Sun flag used by the Japanese colonial forces during World War II.
 
Fans have been protesting the video ever since it went up on Instagram, with comments demanding Oasis take the video down.
 
"Are you crazy?," "Are you even aware that you're coming to Korea in two months?," "It's like having the Nazi flag" and "First Ching Chong, now this? What's next?" read some of the comments.
 
Comments left on British rock band Oasis' video posted on Aug. 8, resembling the Japanese imperial Rising Sun flag [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Comments left on British rock band Oasis' video posted on Aug. 8, resembling the Japanese imperial Rising Sun flag [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
The video is still seen on Oasis' Instagram account as of Thursday.
 
Last month, Oasis member Liam Gallagher came under fire for his racist comment he posted on X, formerly Twitter.
 
Gallagher — the younger of the band’s Gallagher brothers — posted a word that is widely recognized as a racial slur mocking Asians. When fans expressed criticism, Gallagher initially dismissed concerns with a one-word response: “Whatever.” He later deleted the post and issued an apology.
 
The Korea concert, set for Oct. 21 in Goyang, will be Oasis’s first in the country since 2009. The band previously played in Korea in 2006 and 2009, while older brother Noel Gallagher has performed multiple solo concerts there since.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Oasis Korea tour

More in Music & Performance

Oasis video draws anger in Korea over imagery resembling Rising Sun flag ahead of Liberation Day

Taylor Swift announces 12th studio album, 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Yes24 website down again only 2 months after ransomware attack

Gov't to roll out discount vouchers for performances, exhibitions

Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars lead nominees for MTV's Video Music Awards

Related Stories

Oasis, a dawn-delivery success story, to list on Korea's Kosdaq

Liam Gallagher apologizes for posting slur used to mock Asians ahead of Oasis comeback tour

Grocery platform Oasis starts acquisition of troubled TMON

TMON to resume services following Oasis acquisition

British rock royalty Oasis to hold Korean concert in October next year
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)