Oasis video draws anger in Korea over imagery resembling Rising Sun flag ahead of Liberation Day
Published: 14 Aug. 2025, 10:35
- YOON SO-YEON
British rock band Oasis has angered Korean fans — again — with a video that includes imagery resembling the Japanese Rising Sun flag, a symbol of Japanese colonial rule, ahead of Korea's Liberation Day, which falls on Friday.
On Aug. 8, Oasis uploaded a video with the caption reading, "Check out the brand-new visualiser for 'Morning Glory'!"
The video included parts where a graphic of the sun was seen shining, drawn in a style that reminded Korean viewers of the Rising Sun flag used by the Japanese colonial forces during World War II.
Fans have been protesting the video ever since it went up on Instagram, with comments demanding Oasis take the video down.
"Are you crazy?," "Are you even aware that you're coming to Korea in two months?," "It's like having the Nazi flag" and "First Ching Chong, now this? What's next?" read some of the comments.
The video is still seen on Oasis' Instagram account as of Thursday.
Last month, Oasis member Liam Gallagher came under fire for his racist comment he posted on X, formerly Twitter.
Gallagher — the younger of the band’s Gallagher brothers — posted a word that is widely recognized as a racial slur mocking Asians. When fans expressed criticism, Gallagher initially dismissed concerns with a one-word response: “Whatever.” He later deleted the post and issued an apology.
The Korea concert, set for Oct. 21 in Goyang, will be Oasis’s first in the country since 2009. The band previously played in Korea in 2006 and 2009, while older brother Noel Gallagher has performed multiple solo concerts there since.
