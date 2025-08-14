 Taylor Swift says 'Showgirl' album reflects joy of recent tour
Published: 14 Aug. 2025, 12:33
This album cover image released by Republic Records shows ″The Life of a Showgirl″ by Taylor Swift. [AP/YONHAP]

Pop superstar Taylor Swift said her forthcoming album, the upbeat "The Life of a Showgirl," was inspired by the joy she felt when she was performing around the world on her record-setting "Eras Tour."
 
Swift appeared on the New Heights podcast hosted by her boyfriend, National Football League player Travis Kelce, and his brother, Jason Kelce. "Showgirl" will be released Oct. 3, the singer said on the episode aired on Wednesday.
 

"This album is about what was going on behind the scenes in my inner life during this tour, which was so exuberant and electric and vibrant," Swift said.
 
"It just comes from like the most infectiously joyful, wild, dramatic place I was in my life."
 
She said that "effervescence" came through and promised some "bangers."
 
Swift has won 14 Grammys including an unparalleled four album of the year honors. "Showgirl" will be her 12th original album.
 
The Eras Tour, which featured music from throughout her two-decade career, concluded in December 2024 and grossed more than $2 billion. The singer said she jetted to Sweden between European tour dates to record "Showgirl."
 
She said her goal was to produce "melodies that were so infectious that you're almost angry at it" and lyrics that were "as vivid, crisp, focused and completely intentional.”
 
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, right, appears with singer Taylor Swift after the Chiefs victory over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game in Kansas City, Mo., on Jan. 26. [AP/YONHAP]

The cover for the 12-track album features Swift floating underwater in a bejeweled bodice. She said the image represented the end of her night on tour.
 
The title track is a collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter. Other songs include "Elizabeth Taylor," "Eldest Daughter" and "Actually Romantic."
 
Travis Kelce said the "Showgirl" album "will make you dance" and was a contrast to Swift's last release, "The Tortured Poets Department."
 
"Oh yeah," said Swift, who agreed that her music often reflected her feelings at the time. "Life is more upbeat."

 

Reuters
