Where Korea’s cults stand before Netflix's follow up to 'In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal'

When Netflix’s docuseries “In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal” was released in 2023, Korea reeled from the harrowing exposés of brutal acts committed by cult leaders in the name of God, ranging from sexual assaults and physical violence to murder.
The story of Maple, in particular, a survivor of sexual abuse and a former follower of the Christian Gospel Mission, better known as JMS, shocked viewers worldwide and encouraged more than 20 JMS victims to come forward.
Upon its release on March 3, 2023, the series ranked No. 5 globally and became the first Korean documentary to top the nation’s Netflix TV show chart. It also received the Presidential Commendation at the 2023 Korea Content Awards.
Two years later, the second season of the investigative docuseries, titled “The Echoes of Survivors: Inside Korea’s Tragedies,” is set for release on Aug. 15. The upcoming series will focus on the survivors of Korea’s tragedies and will also revisit the JMS case.
These stories reveal that the trauma is not only a part of the past but is ongoing, according to Netflix. “In a world where humanity has become the least valued option, the upcoming show is not a documentary that records the past, but a warning about the world and disasters to come,” the series’ producer Jo Seong-hyeon said in a press release.
For those who missed the first season or are wondering what has happened in the two years since, the Korea JoongAng Daily can bring you up to speed.
What was season one about?
The first season, totaling eight episodes and also produced by Jo, delves into the dark secrets of four religious cults in Korea: the Christian Gospel Mission, Five Oceans (Odaeyang), Baby Garden (Agadongsan) and the Manmin Central Church. The show highlighted the physical and sexual assaults, murders and systemic manipulation carried out by cult leaders and members.
The show opens with the Christian Gospel Mission, more commonly known as JMS, a religious cult established in 1978 by Jeong Myeong-seok. One of the victims, Maple from Hong Kong, chooses to forgo her anonymity and share her decade-long experience in JMS. The episode then moves on to shine a light on the alleged sexual assaults Jeong committed against female followers, even after serving a 10-year prison sentence for similar crimes, through the testimonies of other victims, some of whom remain anonymous.
The series then turns its focus to Five Oceans, led by Park Soon-ja (1939-1987). Established in 1984, the cult outwardly presented itself as a legitimate folk craft business. In reality, the followers were reportedly forced to live in confinement and engage in violent acts, including murder. The cult eventually became infamous for a mass suicide in 1987 involving Park and dozens of her followers.
Also covered is Baby Garden, first introduced in 1982 as a new religious movement led by Kim Ki-soon. The episode raises questions about whether Kim was involved in the murders of several followers, whether she raped numerous male followers and whether she seized property by pressure or force.
The show also exposes Manmin Central Church, led by Lee Jae-rock (1943-2023), and explores allegations of Lee's repeated sexual harassment of and assault against his followers.
The aftermath of season one
While the show earned critical recognition and raised public awareness, it also faced public backlash for its graphic content. The show includes uncensored footage and images of nude female followers from JMS to illustrate Jeong's sexual assaults. Many viewers claimed that these inclusions were excessive.
The show’s producer Jo defended the decision to include the footage, saying that he was only able to reveal “one-tenth” of what he knows about Jeong’s actual sexual abuse.
After the release of season one, the religious groups named in the series filed legal claims, including accusations of defamation and video tampering. Last year, JMS filed a complaint against Jo under Korea’s Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes, for using nude footage of its followers. The Mapo Police Precinct referred the case to prosecutors in August 2024, but both the Seoul Western District Prosecutors’ Office and the Seoul High Prosecutors’ Office declined to indict in March and May of this year, respectively. JMS also accused Cho of defamation and video manipulation, but the Mapo Police ultimately ruled to acquit Cho in July.
Separately, Baby Garden filed a lawsuit seeking 300 million won ($216,000) in damages from Netflix, claiming that although Kim was acquitted of charges including murder and fraud in 1997, the show portrayed her as a murderer. However, in February 2024, the court ruled in favor of Netflix, dismissing the cult’s claim.
Where are the cults now?
Among the four cults featured in the docuseries, two remain active: the Christian Gospel Mission, or JMS, and the Manmin Central Church.
JMS continues to be led by its 80-year-old founder, Jeong Myeong-seok, who is currently on trial for sexual abuse. In January, he was sentenced to 17 years in prison by the Supreme Court for 23 counts of sexual abuse against multiple victims. In April, he was indicted again on similar charges involving another victim, the trial for which is ongoing.
In addition to the sexual abuse charges, the Daejeon District Prosecutors’ Office said on July 31 that it has indicted Jeong and a former JMS representative for violating the Drinking Water Management Act, which bans the sale and the collection, manufacture or transport of water for sale without a permit.
The two were accused of selling water from a mineral spring at a JMS institute in South Chungcheong, claiming to JMS followers that it could cure various illnesses and collecting around 2 billion won.
JMS also once again filed a motion for an injunction late last month to block the second season of the series from airing on Netflix. The group previously sought similar injunctions, alongside Baby Garden, against the 2023 show — both of which were rejected in court.
As for Baby Garden, although it still exists in name, the cult is reported to have largely dispersed after its leader Kim served a four-year prison sentence and lost most of her influence.
The Manmin Central Church leader Lee died at the age of 80 in December 2023. He had been serving a 16-year prison sentence for repeated sexual assaults of female followers. However, prosecutors granted a suspended sentence after he was diagnosed with terminal colorectal cancer.
The upcoming season of the docuseries will expand its scope from religious cults to survivors of Korea’s major tragedies. It will revisit the JMS case with additional testimonies and shed light on the 1995 Sampoong Department Store collapse, the Chijon Family, a notorious gang in Korea infamous for its gruesome murders, and Brothers’ Home (Hyungje Bokjiwon), a social welfare center that exploited the socially disadvantaged, such as orphans and the homeless.
