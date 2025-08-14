Arms agency launches 47.6 billion won project to upgrade wheeled armored vehicles

The state arms procurement agency has launched a 47.6 billion won ($34.4 million) project to upgrade military wheeled armored vehicles, aiming to enhance operational capabilities, officials said Thursday.The Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) announced the decision after a meeting the previous day with Hyundai Rotem, which is leading research and development for the project.Under the project, DAPA seeks to add new features to military wheeled armored vehicles, such as the remote-controlled weapon system (RCWS), tactical multiband multirole radio (TMMR) and 360-degree surveillance cameras, by 2029.This will allow crews to conduct precision long-range strikes both during the day and night using a distance-firing control system, without opening the hatch.It will also enable troops to share real-time battlefield information with other units and nearby armored vehicles using TMMR sets."We anticipate the survivability of infantry units and their strike capabilities will be strengthened through the performance-improvement project," the head of the agency's maneuver program department said.Yonhap