 Hanwha Aerospace inks $250 million K9 howitzer supply deal with Vietnam: Sources
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Defense

print dictionary print

Hanwha Aerospace inks $250 million K9 howitzer supply deal with Vietnam: Sources

Published: 14 Aug. 2025, 11:23
K9A1 self-propelled howitzers are seen firing shells toward a target during live-fire drills in Pocheon, Gyeonggi, on July 31. [NEWS1]

K9A1 self-propelled howitzers are seen firing shells toward a target during live-fire drills in Pocheon, Gyeonggi, on July 31. [NEWS1]

 
Hanwha Aerospace, a major Korean defense firm, has signed an agreement to export its homegrown K9 self-propelled howitzers to Vietnam, marking the first arms sale to the Southeast Asian country, industry sources said Thursday.
 
Under the government-to-government deal worth $250 million concluded last month, Hanwha Aerospace will supply 20 K9 howitzers to Vietnam, according to sources familiar with the matter.
 

Related Article

 
It is also the first K9 export to a Southeast Asian country, expanding the artillery's presence beyond markets that include Poland, Finland, Estonia, Egypt, India and Australia.
 
Korea had never sold its weapons to Vietnam before, having only donated decommissioned patrol ships in the past.
 
The deal comes as Korea and Vietnam seek to deepen cooperation in economic and other fields, following Vietnamese President To Lam's recent state visit to Seoul for summit talks with President Lee Jae Myung.
 

Yonhap
tags Korea Hanwha Aerospace howitzer Vietnam

More in Defense

Ex-first lady arrives for 1st questioning session with special counsel since detention

Arms agency launches 47.6 billion won project to upgrade wheeled armored vehicles

Hanwha Aerospace inks $250 million K9 howitzer supply deal with Vietnam: Sources

U.S. 'proud to stand' with Korea, looks forward to working with President Lee: Rubio

North holds firing drills ahead of planned South-U.S. joint military exercises

Related Stories

Korea develops first domestic engine for K-9 self-propelled howitzer

Road trip

Hanwha Aerospace plans $2.4 billion capital boost for global expansion

Hanwha posts explosive order backlog with record $22 billion by end of Q2

Hanwha Aerospace shocks market with abrupt stock sale
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)