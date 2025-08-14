 U.S. 'proud to stand' with Korea, looks forward to working with President Lee: Rubio
Published: 14 Aug. 2025, 10:21
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks to the media during a refueling stop at Shannon Airport in Shannon, Ireland, on March 12, as he travels from talks with Ukraine in Saudi Arabia to attending a G7 Foreign Ministers meeting in Canada. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Wednesday that the United States is looking forward to working with the Korean government to advance the “ironclad” Korea-U.S. alliance.
 
“As indispensable allies, we will continue working together to expand prosperity and confront the most pressing global security challenges,” Rubio said in a statement issued Wednesday ahead of Korea’s Liberation Day, which falls on Friday. “We look forward to collaborating with President Lee Jae Myung and his administration to advance the ironclad U.S.-ROK Alliance.”
 

“For over 70 years, the United States and the Republic of Korea [ROK] have forged an Alliance based on shared values and mutual interests,” Rubio said. “The United States is proud to stand with the ROK, which has flourished as a resilient democracy and valued economic partner.”
 
“On behalf of the government of the United States of America, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the Korean people as you celebrate your national day,” he added.
 
The statement is seen as reaffirming the Donald Trump administration’s emphasis on the Korea-U.S. relationship ahead of the upcoming summit between the two countries’ leaders at the White House on Aug. 25.
 
 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom staff.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
