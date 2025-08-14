Downpours batter Seoul with heat wave set to begin from Friday
Published: 14 Aug. 2025, 19:56
Torrential rains battered the greater Seoul area and central regions on Wednesday and Thursday, causing widespread flooding and damage.
Starting Friday, Liberation Day, the downpours are expected to subside — only to be replaced by a nationwide heat wave with temperatures feeling as high as 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit).
More than 200 millimeters (7.9 inches) of rain fell across parts of the greater Seoul area over two days due to a strong rain cloud system moving in from the Yellow Sea, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA). As of 4 p.m. Thursday, Paju, Gyeonggi, recorded 317.5 millimeters of cumulative rainfall. Goyang saw 270.5 millimeters, Incheon 220.9 millimeters, and Seoul 174.5 millimeters.
On Wednesday, extreme downpours exceeding 100 millimeters per hour struck the northern parts of the Seoul metropolitan area. In just one hour, Gimpo was hit with 101.5 millimeters of rain — a level the KMA said has a probability of occurring once every 200 years.
In Seoul, rainfall rates of 118 millimeters per hour at Gimpo International Airport in Gangseo District, western Seoul, and 103.5 millimeters in Eunpyeong District, northern Seoul, were recorded — phenomena expected only once every 150 and 100 years, respectively.
“Between the expanding North Pacific high and dry air, moisture condensed heavily, resulting in a sharp rainfall disparity — with more than 200 millimeters falling north of the Han River, compared to less than 90 millimeters to the south,” said Lee Chang-jae, a forecast analyst at the KMA.
The storms caused extensive damage across the Seoul area, including flooded roads, landslides, and traffic signal malfunctions. A 3-meter-deep (9.84-feet-deep) sinkhole formed next to a villa in Deokyang District, Goyang. Train service on the entire Gyeongui-Jungang Line between Uijeongbu and Daegok Stations was suspended for a second consecutive day.
As of 10 a.m. Thursday, one person had died, and 208 roads and 145 homes and shops had been flooded, according to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters.
While the north battled storms, southern regions faced blistering heat. Gyeongju and Gumi in North Gyeongsang, where heat wave warnings were issued, saw temperatures soar to 35.8 degrees Celsius.
Starting Friday, a nationwide heat wave is expected to intensify. A dual high-pressure system — the North Pacific high in the lower atmosphere and the Tibetan high above — will trap heat like a blanket, keeping it from escaping.
Light rain of 5 to 40 millimeters is forecast for parts of central Korea near the edge of the North Pacific high, while showers are expected in parts of the southern inland regions. However, these will do little to cool down the heat.
Seoul is forecast to reach a high of 32 degrees Celsius on Friday, with an apparent temperature of 34 degrees Celsius due to high humidity. Gyeonggi and the Chungcheong regions may see apparent temperatures climb as high as 35 degrees, prompting the expansion of heat wave advisories from the south to central Korea.
The KMA expects the scorching weather to continue into next week, with dry westerly winds adding to the sauna-like conditions.
“During the holiday weekend, most areas will experience peak apparent temperatures around 33 degrees Celsius, with some parts of the southern inland exceeding 35 degrees Celsius,” Lee said. “Tropical nights are also expected to persist, especially in coastal and urban areas, so people should take extra precautions for their health.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHON KWON-PIL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)