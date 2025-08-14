 Jamsu Bridge closed to pedestrians as water level exceeds threshold
Published: 14 Aug. 2025, 14:47
The Jamu Bridge in central Seoul remains closed on July 20 as increased discharge from the Paldang Dam follows heavy rainfall in northern Gyeonggi. [JOONGANG ILBO]

The Seoul Metropolitan Government on Thursday closed pedestrian access to the Jamsu Bridge, a submersible stretch under Banpo Bridge that spans the Han River, as heavy rain pushed up water levels in the river.
 
As of 11:20 a.m., the water level at the lower part of the bridge reached 5.54 meters (18.2 feet), surpassing the 5.5-meter threshold for pedestrian closures, according to the city government.
 

Vehicle access is restricted when the water level reaches 6.2 meters.
 
Rainfall in the capital was forecast to intensify to between 30 and 70 millimeters (1.1 and 2.5 inches) per hour in the morning, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA), although as of Thursday afternoon, actual precipitation data had yet to confirm those rates.
 
Although the rain is expected to ease later in the day, it likely won't stop completely. The KMA projected an additional 50 to 150 millimeters of rainfall in the Seoul metropolitan area and the five Yellow Sea islands, with some areas possibly seeing more than 180 millimeters.
 
Daytime highs across the country are forecast to range from 29 to 35 degrees Celsius (84 to 95 degrees Fahrenheit).
 
Temperatures are expected to reach 28 degrees Celsius in Seoul and Incheon, 32 degrees Celsius in Daejeon and Busan, 33 degrees Celsius in Ulsan and 34 degrees Celsius in Gwangju and Daegu, keeping the capital area below 30 degrees Celsius but pushing southern regions to around 33 degrees.
 
With the ground heating up during the day, southern regions and Jeju Island may see sporadic showers in the afternoon.
 
But the high-pressure system and weak winds are limiting moisture supply and upward air movement, preventing rain clouds from forming at higher altitudes. Rainfall will remain light — 5 to 40 millimeters in southern regions and 5 to 20 millimeters in Jeju.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom staff.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
