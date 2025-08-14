Sookmyung Women's University wraps up annual international summer program
Published: 14 Aug. 2025, 13:31
Sookmyung Women's University has completed its annual summer school program for this year with 26 international students from 13 countries.
Launched in 2005, the university's Sookmyung International Summer School (SISS) invites professors and students from other countries every summer and gives them opportunities to experience Korean culture through special lectures and visits to cultural places.
This year’s edition, which ran from July 18 through Thursday, offered courses on Korean culture, K-pop dance and Korean language to its international participants.
The SISS’s inaugural “Understanding of Korean Culture” course covered a wide range of topics related to Korean culture, such as how Korean culture influenced the music industry and spread worldwide.
The program also took the students to cultural sites like the demilitarized zone, Gyeongbok Palace and the Seoul Museum of Craft Art, as well as media venues like the broadcasters SBS and Arirang News.
“SISS offers meaningful opportunities through which young people from around the world can learn the Korean language and culture, as well as form a global network via which they experience Korean values on site,” Jeon Se-jae, the director of the school’s international affairs department, said.
Participants said that they were able to experience the country firsthand via the SISS.
“The program offered a genuinely impressive experience for us as we were able to see how the theories are applied in the field,” Indonesian participant Adinda Safitri Ayuningsih said.
“I will never forget the visit to the set of SBS's music program 'Inkigayo' [2007].”
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)