 Pro-Putin Russian singer Shaman visits Pyongyang
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 14 Aug. 2025, 11:24
Singer Shaman performs during a concert at the Veranda restaurant in Sochi, Russia, on July 2. [YONHAP]

Shaman, a Russian singer-songwriter known for his support of President Vladimir Putin, arrived in Pyongyang on Thursday as North Korea marks the Korean Peninsula's liberation from Japan's colonial rule 80 years ago, the North's state media reported.
 
The singer visited North Korea as part of a delegation from Russia's Culture Ministry, led by Deputy Minister Andrey Malyshev, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
 

North Korea's Culture Ministry invited the delegation ahead of the 80th anniversary on Friday of liberation from Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule. The delegation also includes Russia's military concert bands, the KCNA said.
 
Shaman previously traveled to North Korea in June last year, accompanying Putin on a trip for a summit with leader Kim Jong-un and performed at the Pyongyang Gymnasium.
 
The KCNA earlier said another delegation from Russia's parliamentary lower house, the Duma, led by Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin, will visit North Korea on Thursday and Friday as part of the anniversary celebration.
 

Yonhap
Pro-Putin Russian singer Shaman visits Pyongyang

