Let freedom ring

Participants rehearse on the stage set up at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul on the afternoon of Aug.14 for the next day's national celebration, the "80th Anniversary of Liberation: Building the Future through Sovereignty." The event, organized in commemoration of Korea’s liberation from Japanese colonial rule, will feature cultural performances and a symbolic presidential appointment ceremony. Approximately 10,000 citizens are expected to attend, which will culminate in an event with a title that roughly translates to "Appointing my President," marking the formal inauguration of President Lee Jae Myung.[NEWS1]