Let freedom ring

Published: 14 Aug. 2025, 18:19
Participants rehearse on the stage set up at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul on the afternoon of Aug.14 for the next day's national celebration, the "80th Anniversary of Liberation: Building the Future through Sovereignty." The event, organized in commemoration of Korea’s liberation from Japanese colonial rule, will feature cultural performances and a symbolic presidential appointment ceremony. Approximately 10,000 citizens are expected to attend, which will culminate in an event with a title that roughly translates to "Appointing my President," marking the formal inauguration of President Lee Jae Myung.[NEWS1] 
Exercising sovereignty
