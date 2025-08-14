 Actor Rhee Ji-hoon accused of domestic violence
Actor Rhee Ji-hoon accused of domestic violence

Published: 14 Aug. 2025, 21:25
Actor Rhee Ji-hoon [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
A 40-something actor recently reported to police for domestic violence has been identified as 46-year-old Rhee Ji-hoon. His agency claims that although police were called during an argument between Rhee and his wife, no physical violence occurred.
 
“It is true that the actor mentioned in today’s reports is Rhee Ji-hoon,” the actor's agency, Y.one Entertainment, said Thursday. “Police were dispatched following a report made by his spouse during a verbal dispute, but based on statements given at the scene, it was determined that the matter was not serious.”
 

The agency added, “There was no assault, and the spouse has clearly stated there is no intention to press charges. The case is currently in the process of being closed. We sincerely apologize for causing concern.”
 
Police said a report was filed on July 24 alleging that Rhee assaulted his wife at their home in Bucheon, Gyeonggi. Rhee reportedly attempted to leave the house during an argument, and a scuffle occurred when his wife tried to stop him.
 
Rhee debuted in 2003 as part of TV channel KBS' open entertainer cast.


