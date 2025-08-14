Busan man caught prank calling police on SIM-free phone
Published: 14 Aug. 2025, 15:55 Updated: 14 Aug. 2025, 16:00
Police have caught a suspect who made repeated bomb threats to numerous public facilities across Busan in the past eight months using a mobile phone without a SIM card.
Authorities from the Busan Sasang Police Precinct said Thursday that they'd apprehended a suspect in their 30s and are investigating them on suspicion of obstruction of official duties by deception.
The individual allegedly made multiple hoax calls to 112, the Korean emergency police hotline, starting in December 2024 with a threat to “detonate a bomb at a library in Sasang District, Busan.” Emergency calls can be made from a mobile device, regardless of whether or not it has a SIM card.
They claimed to have “planted a bomb at Inje University Busan Paik Hospital” on July 10 and also reported on Thursday, Aug. 7, that “a bomb had been installed at a swimming pool in Hadan-dong.”
During the July threat, more than 80 police officers were mobilized to search for explosives. In the Aug. 7 incident, a special response unit of 40 officers was dispatched, and more than 100 people were evacuated from a nearby sports center.
The suspect used the same mobile phone without a SIM card in all three threats, which significantly complicated the investigation.
After an extensive search using device information, CCTV footage and digital tracking, police identified the suspect and took them into custody on Wednesday.
Authorities are now investigating the motive behind the threats and whether the suspect was involved in any additional crimes. Police are also considering seeking damages for the cost of obstructing official duties.
Filing a false report with the intent to obstruct public duties can result in up to five years in prison or a fine of up to 10 million won ($7,200) under Korean law.
Under a law that took effect in March aimed at strengthening penalties for threats against the general public, known as the “public threat crime” statute, offenders can face up to five years in prison or a fine of up to 20 million won, regardless of whether actual harm occurs.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
