 'Have a lot of sex': Ex-high school teacher fined 5 million won for inappropriate comments in class
Published: 14 Aug. 2025, 14:09 Updated: 14 Aug. 2025, 20:03
An image of a statue of Justitia, the goddess of justice [KOREA JOONGANG DAILY]

A court fined a former high school teacher 5 million won ($3,600) for making inappropriate sexual remarks during class.
 
The Jeju District Court on Wednesday convicted the teacher of violating the Child Welfare Act and also ordered the completion of a 40-hour sexual violence treatment program and imposed a three-year employment ban from institutions involving children, teenagers or people with disabilities.
 

The teacher made repeated sexually explicit comments during class in March and April 2023, according to the indictment.
 
Prosecutors said that when a word related to sexual intercourse came up during a lesson, the teacher told students, “You need to have a lot of sex. Sex is a good thing,” among other remarks that were deemed sexually humiliating.
 
During the trial, the teacher denied the allegations, arguing that the comments should not be taken out of the context of the broader classroom discussion.
 
However, the court disagreed, stating, “Student witnesses testified clearly and consistently about the mental distress they experienced due to the defendant’s remarks, which align with the key findings of the investigation.”
 
“While the defense argued there was no malicious intent, the court must consider how such comments are received by society and the victims,” the judge added.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
