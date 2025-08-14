Jeju ring suspected of using camera-mounted glasses to steal credit card info
Published: 14 Aug. 2025, 19:35
Police referred five suspects to prosecutors for allegedly using camera-equipped glasses to secretly record customers’ credit card information at gas stations in Jeju then making unauthorized transactions worth more than 4 million won ($2,800).
Authorities from Jeju Seobu Police Station said Thursday they sent the group to prosecutors without detention on charges of fraud using computers.
Investigators said the suspects filmed customers’ credit cards without their knowledge while processing payments at a gas station in Jeju in January 2022.
Two accomplices worked as employees at two gas stations and used the special glasses to capture card information, while the key suspect and two others allegedly registered the stolen card details on mobile payment apps to make unauthorized transactions.
Over a three-day period, the group made 55 transactions worth about 4.3 million won, affecting six victims, police said. The investigation began after victims reported suspicious charges on their credit card statements.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)