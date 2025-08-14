 Lee vows to address longstanding grievances of victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery
Published: 14 Aug. 2025, 18:31
President Lee Jae Myung, right, salutes the national flag at an event commemorating the 80th anniversary of Liberation Day at the former presidential office, Cheong Wa Dae, in Seoul on Aug. 14. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

President Lee Jae Myung on Thursday vowed to address longstanding grievances of Korean women forced into sexual slavery for the old Japanese army during World War II, saying that he would spare no efforts to restore the victims' "honor and dignity."
 
According to historians, up to 200,000 women, mostly Koreans, were coerced into sexual servitude in front-line Japanese brothels during the war, when the Korean Peninsula was a Japanese colony. Those sex slaves were euphemistically called "comfort women" and, as old survivors have continued to die, there are only six surviving victims in Korea.
 

As the nation marked a memorial day for the victims, Lee said the Korean Peninsula's liberation from Japan's colonial rule 80 years ago will remain "incomplete until the truth is set straight."
 
"Although this year marks the 80th anniversary of the country's liberation, the comfort women victims still cannot enjoy freedom and peace, because the issue still remains unresolved despite decades having passed," Lee posted on Facebook.
 
The Aug. 14 memorial day was designated in 2017 in honor of the late Kim Hak-sun, who was the first to come forward publicly and testify about her experience as a victim on Aug. 14, 1991.
 
"It was Kim's courage that awakened the conscience of the international community and started a wave of solidarity," he said.
 
He then pledged all-out efforts to "fully restore the honor and dignity" of the victims and vowed to build a nation where "human rights are common sense."
 
Aug. 14 is also the eve of Liberation Day, which marks the end of the 1910-45 Japanese colonization of the Korean Peninsula.

Yonhap
