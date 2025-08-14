Mediation between NewJeans' Minji, Danielle and agency ADOR fails
Published: 14 Aug. 2025, 19:57
- YOON SO-YEON
An attempt to mediate the legal dispute between members of girl group NewJeans and their agency ADOR failed on Thursday. A second attempt will take place on Sept. 11.
Two members of NewJeans — Danielle and Minji — along with the legal representatives of ADOR and the girl group sat down for a mediation session from 2 p.m. to 3:20 p.m. at the Seoul Central District Court on Thursday.
The two sides repeated their stances but did not come to a mutual understanding, according to reports. When the two members were asked what was covered during the session by reporters, they exited without answering.
The legal battle between the NewJeans members and ADOR began last November, when the five singers unilaterally argued that their contracts with ADOR became null because ADOR failed to keep its end of the deal.
ADOR filed for a court injunction against the NewJeans' members to prevent them from making their own music and holding activities outside of the agency, along with a lawsuit claiming that the contracts are still valid.
