 Mediation between NewJeans' Minji, Danielle and agency ADOR fails
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Mediation between NewJeans' Minji, Danielle and agency ADOR fails

Published: 14 Aug. 2025, 19:57
Members Danielle, center left, and Minji of girl group NewJeans enter the Seoul Central District Court building in southern Seoul to attend a mediation session on Aug. 14. [NEWS1]

Members Danielle, center left, and Minji of girl group NewJeans enter the Seoul Central District Court building in southern Seoul to attend a mediation session on Aug. 14. [NEWS1]

 
An attempt to mediate the legal dispute between members of girl group NewJeans and their agency ADOR failed on Thursday. A second attempt will take place on Sept. 11.
 
Two members of NewJeans — Danielle and Minji — along with the legal representatives of ADOR and the girl group sat down for a mediation session from 2 p.m. to 3:20 p.m. at the Seoul Central District Court on Thursday.
 

Related Article

 
The two sides repeated their stances but did not come to a mutual understanding, according to reports. When the two members were asked what was covered during the session by reporters, they exited without answering.
 
The legal battle between the NewJeans members and ADOR began last November, when the five singers unilaterally argued that their contracts with ADOR became null because ADOR failed to keep its end of the deal.
 
ADOR filed for a court injunction against the NewJeans' members to prevent them from making their own music and holding activities outside of the agency, along with a lawsuit claiming that the contracts are still valid.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags NewJeans ADOR HYBE

More in Social Affairs

More than half of Seoul residents now don't own a home

Sex offender released early from prison without victim’s knowledge

Two dead, 13 injured in apartment blaze in western Seoul

The former presidential couple are in jail. But who's looking after their pets?

Lee to host public film screening to commemorate 80th Liberation Day anniversary

Related Stories

Man fined for breaking into NewJeans' former dorm and taking photos

'Trust has been irrevocably broken': NewJeans shoots down settlement with ADOR in second court hearing

ADOR asks court to stop NewJeans' members from independently signing commercial deals

ADOR to open global auditions for new boy band

Parents of NewJeans' members join Instagram to fight one-sided news
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)