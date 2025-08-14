More heavy rain forecast for Korea's northern and central regions, south to expect lighter showers
Published: 14 Aug. 2025, 09:44
Another bout of heavy rain is expected on Thursday, especially in the central regions of the country, while the southern regions of the peninsula and Jeju Island are expected to see partly cloudy skies.
In the morning, the capital region is expected to be hit by torrential downpours of 30 to 70 millimeters (1.2 to 2.8 inches) per hour.
As of 5 a.m. Thursday, extremely heavy rainfall of 30 to 50 millimeters per hour was reported in Incheon, northern Gyeonggi and northern inland Gangwon, accompanied by gusty winds, thunder and lightning. In other parts of the capital region, including Seoul, as well as inland Gangwon and northern South Chungcheong, rainfall reached 10 to 30 millimeters per hour.
Between midnight Wednesday and 5 a.m. Thursday, cumulative rainfall reached 302.9 millimeters in Paju, Gyeonggi, 274.0 millimeters in Deokjeokbuk-ri, Ongjin County, 271.5 millimeters on Yeongjong Island, Incheon, 267.5 millimeters in Habongam, Dongducheon, 256.0 millimeters in Gimpo, 201.1 millimeters in Cheorwon, 176.3 millimeters in Gwangdeoksan, Hwacheon, and 142.5 millimeters in Seoul.
“A band of rain clouds that continues to strengthen over the Yellow Sea is moving inland and will dump 30 to 70 millimeters of rain per hour in the capital region through the morning,” the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said. “We urge people to take special precautions during the morning commute, and to be aware of landslides, embankment collapses and flooding of structures and vehicles.”
Very heavy rain of around 30 millimeters per hour will continue in the capital region, inland Gangwon, mountainous northern Gangwon and northern South Chungcheong throughout the morning. Light rain is also expected in northern North Gyeongsang and western South Gyeongsang, while the southern regions and Jeju Island may see showers.
Rain is expected to let up in some areas starting in the afternoon.
Expected rainfall amounts are 50 to 150 millimeters in the capital region, with some areas receiving more than 180 millimeters. Between 30 and 80 millimeters are forecast for inland and mountainous Gangwon, with over 120 millimeters in some areas.
Northern South Chungcheong and central to northern North Chungcheong expects 20 to 60 millimeters, with over 80 millimeters possible — with 10 to 40 millimeters predicted for the northern east coast of Gangwon, 5 to 40 millimeters in Daejeon, Sejong, South Chungcheong and southern North Chungcheong, and 5 to 20 millimeters on the central to southern east coast of Gangwon.
As of 5 a.m., temperatures were 24.3 degrees Celsius (75.7 degrees Fahrenheit) in Seoul, 24.4 degrees Celsius in Incheon, 25 degrees Celsius in Suwon, 23.2 degrees Celsius in Chuncheon, 28.8 degrees Celsius in Gangneung, 26.1 degrees Celsius in Cheongju, 26 degrees Celsius in Daejeon, 25 degrees Celsius in Jeonju, 25 degrees Celsius in Gwangju, 26.8 degrees Celsius in Jeju, 24.4 degrees Celsius in Daegu, 26.1 degrees Celsius in Busan, 24.6 degrees Celsius in Ulsan and 25.6 degrees Celsius in Changwon.
Afternoon highs are forecast to reach between 28 and 34 degrees Celsius. Heat wave advisories have been issued in southern regions, southern North Chungcheong and Jeju Island, and advisories may be expanded or upgraded in other parts of the central region as apparent temperatures are expected to rise to around 33 degrees Celsius.
Tropical nights are also expected in western regions, the southern coast and Jeju Island.
Waves are forecast to reach 0.5 to 1 meter (1.6 to 3.3 feet) in the eastern and southern coastal waters, and 0.5 to 1.5 meters in the western coastal waters. In the outer seas up to around 200 kilometers (124 miles) from shore, waves are expected to reach 0.5 to 2 meters in the East Sea, Yellow Sea and South Sea.
