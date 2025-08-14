Over 100 dogs diagnosed with brucellosis at breeding farm: Ministry

More than 100 dogs have been diagnosed with brucellosis, a bacterial infection that can affect both animals and humans, at a breeding farm in Incheon, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said on Thursday, adding that it will take measures to prevent the further spread of the disease.The Agriculture Ministry said that it first confirmed the infection in a dog rescued by an animal protection organization from the breeding facility in the western port city on Aug. 4 due to suspicions of animal abuse.Following the confirmation, quarantine authorities tested all 260 dogs at the facility and found that 105 canines had been infected as of Aug. 11.The infected canines have been quarantined and are undergoing medical treatment, the ministry said.Brucellosis causes abortions and reduced fertility in animals, and if transmitted to humans, can cause fever, fatigue and muscle pain.Last year, Korea confirmed 48 cases of the disease in cows and four cases in dogs, according to data compiled by the ministry.The ministry said that it has carried out emergency disinfectant measures at the farm and plans to strengthen management of animal-related facilities to prevent the further spread of the disease.Yonhap