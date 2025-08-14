Seoul court denies request to block Netflix docuseries, 'The Echoes of Survivors' to be released as scheduled
Published: 14 Aug. 2025, 18:32
- KIM MIN-YOUNG
A Seoul court has rejected a request to block the release of “The Echoes of Survivors: Inside Korea’s Tragedies,” the follow-up to Netflix’s explosive 2023 documentary “In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal,” which delved into scandals involving religious cults in Korea.
The Seoul Western District Court on Thursday dismissed an injunction request filed by the Christian Gospel Mission (JMS) and former members who requested that the producers be banned from releasing the docuseries.
JMS filed the injunction request on July 29, claiming that the program contained false information that defamed the group. MBC and Netflix countered that the documentary was based on facts and produced in the public interest.
“In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal" investigated notorious Korean cults and their leaders. The original show became a global sensation, climbing to fifth place on Netflix’s worldwide viewing chart after its release in March 2023.
Among its most shocking revelations were allegations that the 80-year-old JMS leader Jeong Myeong-seok sexually assaulted many of his followers. In January, he was sentenced to 17 years in prison by the Supreme Court for 23 counts of sexual abuse against multiple victims.
Jeong was also ordered to wear an electronic tracking device for 15 years and prohibited from working for 10 years in institutions related to children, teenagers or people with disabilities.
In April, he was indicted again on similar charges involving another victim, the trial for which is ongoing.
The new series documents further accusations from JMS victims who say they suffered secondary harm after "In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal” aired on Netflix. It will also cover the struggles of survivors of other tragedies, including the Chijon Family serial murders and the Sampoong Department Store collapse.
“The Echoes of Survivors: Inside Korea’s Tragedies” will be released in full on Netflix at 4 p.m. on Friday.
