Seoul court denies request to block Netflix docuseries, 'The Echoes of Survivors' to be released as scheduled

Lee to host public film screening to commemorate 80th Liberation Day anniversary

The former presidential couple are in jail. But who's looking after their pets?

Two dead, 13 injured in apartment blaze in western Seoul

Sex offender released early from prison without victim’s knowledge

More than half of Seoul residents now don't own a home

Related Stories

A Netflix docuseries could change Korea — if the government lets it air

Prosecutors investigate 'In the Name of God' producer for show's explicit scenes

Sex cult exposé 'In the Name of God' to return with second season next year

Baby Garden cult drops injunction request against Netflix

JMS headquarters raided as part of sexual assault investigations