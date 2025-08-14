 Supreme Court upholds three convictions for tragic 2021 building collapse
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Supreme Court upholds three convictions for tragic 2021 building collapse

Published: 14 Aug. 2025, 14:51 Updated: 14 Aug. 2025, 16:40
 
Vehicles pass the site of a deadly building collapse in the southwestern city of Gwangju in this file photo taken June 11, 2021. [YONHAP]

Vehicles pass the site of a deadly building collapse in the southwestern city of Gwangju in this file photo taken June 11, 2021. [YONHAP]

 
The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the convictions of three construction officials in relation to a fatal building collapse in the southwestern city of Gwangju four years ago.
 
The five-story building collapsed during demolition work on June 9, 2021, falling onto a nearby bus and leaving nine people dead and eight others seriously injured.
 

Related Article

 
The court upheld a lower court's sentence of two and a half years for the 51-year-old, surnamed Cho, who had been operating an excavator at the site during the collapse, and a two-year term for the 32-year-old site manager surnamed Kang.
 
The court also confirmed a one and a half-year term, suspended for three years, for a 63-year-old site supervisor, surnamed Cha, who did not carry out an inspection of the site.
 
All three were charged with death by occupational negligence and violating the Occupational Safety and Health Act.
 
The court said it did not find fault with the lower court's legal rationale.
 

Yonhap
tags Korea Gwangju collapse Supreme Court

More in Social Affairs

More than half of Seoul residents now don't own a home

Sex offender released early from prison without victim’s knowledge

Two dead, 13 injured in apartment blaze in western Seoul

The former presidential couple are in jail. But who's looking after their pets?

Lee to host public film screening to commemorate 80th Liberation Day anniversary

Related Stories

Head of company in demolition of Gwangju building flees country

Supreme Court upholds convictions in Deutsch Motors stock manipulation case

Changwon mayor loses seat over election law violations

Built wrong

We’ve seen this tragedy before
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)