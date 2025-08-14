 Well-known actor reported for allegedly assaulting wife
Published: 14 Aug. 2025, 16:49 Updated: 14 Aug. 2025, 20:07
The police logo [JOONGANG ILBO]

A well-known actor was reported for allegedly assaulting his wife during a domestic dispute at their home in Bucheon, Gyeonggi, police said Thursday.
 
The report was filed via 112, Korea’s emergency police hotline, on July 24, according to police.
 

Officers were dispatched after the actor allegedly assaulted his wife during a confrontation. He reportedly tried to leave the house after a verbal argument, but a physical altercation occurred when she attempted to stop him.
 
Police investigated the actor on suspicion of assault, but ultimately categorized the case as a domestic protection case rather than a criminal case, as his wife expressed that she did not wish to press charges.
 
A case is classified as a domestic protection case when an act of domestic violence is reported but the victim does not wish to pursue criminal charges. In Korea, domestic protection cases are transferred to the family court for protective measures.
 
The actor has reportedly appeared in a range of films and dramas and held a supporting role in a Korean film that drew over 10 million viewers.
 
“A domestic violence report was filed, and we responded accordingly,” a police official said. “However, because the matter has been classified as a domestic protection case, we cannot disclose further details.”


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY BAE JAE-SUNG [[email protected]]
