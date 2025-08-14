 Woman arrested for writing 'Arrest Lee Jae Myung' on wall of ex-President Yoon's house
Woman arrested for writing 'Arrest Lee Jae Myung' on wall of ex-President Yoon's house

Published: 14 Aug. 2025, 21:41
 
“Arrest Lee Jae Myung” and “Special prosecutor resign” is written on the walls of Acrovista apartment complex in Seocho District, southern Seoul. [YONHAP]

A woman was caught vandalizing the outer wall of the Acrovista apartment complex in Seocho-dong, where former President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife reside.
 
Seocho Police said Thursday that they had arrested the woman at the scene and charged her with property damage. She had reportedly been participating in rallies nearby in support of the former president.
 

A security guard caught the woman using a red marker to write phrases such as “Arrest Lee Jae Myung” and “Special prosecutor resign” on the apartment wall. A sheet of paper reading “Disband Special Prosecutor Cho Eun-seok” had also been posted.
 
The graffiti is believed to be removable with a solvent.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
tags Yoon Suk Yeol Lee Jae Myung graffiti

