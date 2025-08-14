Broadcast Act revision: Reform or control of public broadcasting?

Textbooks on media studies describe the virtues of public broadcasting in almost ideal terms. Freed from commercial imperatives, public broadcasters can provide high-quality content and act as a cultural bulwark against global media dominance, preserving national identity. Above all, they are meant to serve as independent platforms for public discourse, free from the influence of the state or private capital — essential for a healthy democracy.In Korea, however, public broadcasting has often moved in the opposite direction. Every change of administration triggers political battles over control of public broadcasters, as each side seeks to seize or defend the levers of influence. This latest round of reform was quickly overshadowed by headline-grabbing events — the unprecedented imprisonment of both a former president and first lady, a pivotal Korea-U.S. summit during shifting security conditions, and turbulent tariff negotiations. Yet the passage of the revised Broadcast Act on Aug. 5, after an extended filibuster, has once again split the public sphere.The nation’s major dailies offered sharply contrasting interpretations. The Kyunghyang Shinmun hailed the law as “laying the groundwork for public broadcasting independence,” while the Chosun Ilbo warned it would ensure “pro-Democratic Party broadcasts even if the government changes.”Reactions among KBS employees — the group most directly affected — mirror the outside debate. KBS has three main unions, each with a different stance. The conservative KBS Labor Union (First Union) condemned the law as “a step toward dismantling public broadcasting.” The more progressive National Union of Mediaworkers KBS Branch (Second Union) welcomed it as “a historic revision.” The “Together Union,” formed in 2023 by younger staff to move beyond factional politics, issued a measured response: “The door to change has opened.”A Facebook post by a veteran KBS employee offered a blunt view of the network’s internal state. Under successive administrations, self-described progressive and conservative factions have taken turns dominating key posts and resources, sidelining the broadcaster’s mission. While he supported the law’s stated aim, he noted that rumors were already circulating about who would become the next president, division heads and bureau chiefs.There is some merit in the argument, supported by the Together Union and the veteran employee, that the law at least establishes diversity in the board’s composition. Under the old system, political parties named all 11 KBS board members — seven from the ruling party, four from the opposition — without a clear legal framework. The revision expands the board to 15 and reduces political appointments to six (four from the ruling party, two from the opposition), cutting their share to 40 percent.But doubts remain over whether the law truly frees the board from political influence. The remaining nine members are to be recommended by the viewers’ committee (two), KBS employees (three), academic societies related to broadcasting and media (two) and the national bar association (two). The viewers’ committee itself is formed by the program review committee, which is made up of five members recommended by the broadcaster and five by representatives of news and production staff. Critics see this as a “first play” by political forces. Since union representatives are likely to come from the Second Union, which is more closely aligned with progressive positions, the committee could produce members favorable to the ruling camp. Those same critics note that Together Union members, despite breaking away over the Second Union’s confrontational tactics, could align with them in the new environment, allowing pro-government figures to fill both employee and viewer-recommended seats.A further complication is that the Korea Communications Commission — which sets the detailed rules under the law — currently has only one sitting commissioner, Chairperson Lee Jin-sook. This makes it unable to make any decisions. Moves to dismiss Lee over alleged misconduct could trigger court injunctions, while attempts to create an entirely new body, such as a Public Broadcasting Commission, to restructure the KBS board could also face legal challenges. The law’s passage may mark the start of prolonged litigation and political conflict.In this light, the ruling party’s unilateral push for the bill appears to be a high-risk move. It sets a precedent that any future administration could amend the law to reshape public broadcasting to its advantage. The central question remains: is the intent to reform public broadcasting, or to control it?