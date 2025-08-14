Navigating new horizons: Enhancing the India-Korea partnership for a prosperous future

As my nearly three-year tenure in Korea draws to a close, I am grateful for the opportunity to reflect on the India-Korea Special Strategic Partnership and my experiences here. This period has been enriching both professionally and personally.The month of August holds special significance for both India and the Republic of Korea, as we celebrate Independence Day and Liberation Day, respectively, on Friday. I extend my warm wishes to fellow citizens, the Indian diaspora and our Korean friends for joy, harmony and continued prosperity on this occasion.Our friendly relations span over two millennia, and are marked by bonds of kinship, a shared heritage of Buddhism and centuries of maritime trade. In the contemporary era, India made a significant humanitarian contribution to the Korean War.In 2023, we celebrated 50 years of diplomatic relations, and mark the 10th anniversary of our Special Strategic Partnership this year. Our ties assume greater salience in the backdrop of geopolitical shifts, ongoing conflicts, imperatives of supply chain resilience and opportunities offered by a fast-growing Indian economy, now worth over $4 trillion.Over the past decade, India has undergone significant transformation in various aspects, including economic growth, digital technology adoption, a burgeoning startup sector and advancements in manufacturing — the fifth-largest globally now — and renewable energy, contributing 50 percent of our electricity generation. We have achieved notable successes in pharmaceuticals, life sciences, space exploration and the defense industry.With a new government in Korea since June, we quickly established contact, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Lee Jae Myung meeting on the margins of the Group of 7 Summit in Canada. They reaffirmed their commitment to further deepening our partnership. We appreciate President Lee’s gesture of sending a delegation of special envoys, led by former Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum, to India in July. Several high-level bilateral exchanges, including ministerial meetings, are anticipated in the coming weeks.During my time here, we have made significant progress in various aspects of our partnership, including high-level exchanges, new dialogue mechanisms and strengthened economic and commercial ties. We have also seen increased media coverage of India, though both sides must invest more in raising awareness about emerging opportunities.Specific developments include trilateral dialogues with the United States and Japan on technology cooperation and policy planning, respectively. On the commercial front, we welcomed the opening of the Korea Investment Corporation (KIC) office in Mumbai, Hyundai Motor Group’s only public listing outside Korea, and the Posco-JSW joint venture to build a 5 million-tonnes-per-annum capacity integrated steel plant in India.Shipbuilding cooperation has advanced, with HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering concluding a memorandum of understanding with Cochin Shipyard Limited this year, and discussions are underway for capacity-building initiatives for skilling the Indian work force. There are ongoing exchanges in the field of EVs, secondary batteries, semiconductors and electronics. Korean financial institutions, including the KIC and National Pension Service, are investing in Indian equities, renewable energy and infrastructure.In addition to regular defense exchanges, we have deepened cooperation in the defense industry, concluding an agreement to jointly produce the second batch of K9-Vajra artillery units. Collaboration on additional defense platforms is also being explored.India and Korea are strengthening bilateral and multilateral cooperation on challenges such as climate change, maritime security, development cooperation, critical minerals, cybersecurity and AI. Both nations are committed to ensuring the safe and responsible use of AI, with India hosting the AI Impact Summit in February 2026. Discussions are ongoing regarding sourcing green hydrogen from India, carbon credit transfer modalities and environmental cooperation.A crucial aspect of our partnership is enhancing people-to-people connectivity. This effort has led to growing university partnerships, research collaborations, media, films and cultural exchanges including through the embassy’s flagship annual Sarang Festival, as well as increased tourism flows. These exchanges foster better awareness and understanding, strengthening our friendship and partnership.On a personal note, my family and I have thoroughly enjoyed our time in Korea, from visiting Buddhist temples nestled in picturesque, serene surroundings to savoring local cuisine and experiencing traditional Korean culture. Korea boasts an excellent infrastructure, digital connectivity and safety record. Its integration of green spaces and traditional architecture amidst a modern urban landscape is remarkable. Above all, the warmth and friendliness of Korean friends have made our stay truly memorable.In conclusion, I believe there are immense opportunities to advance the India-Korea Partnership and that together our two countries can better address the many challenges facing the world and meaningfully contribute to peace, stability and prosperity in the region.Now is the time to move ahead. India and Korea — let's go together!