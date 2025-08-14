Bribery, bail and luxury watches: An unprecedented scene at the center of power

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s wife, Kim Keon Hee, has been taken into custody. Late Tuesday night, Judge Jeong Jae-uk of the Seoul Central District Court issued a detention warrant, citing concerns over the destruction of evidence. This marks the first time in Korea’s constitutional history that a former president and first lady have been jailed together.Kim faces a wide range of allegations, including receiving luxury goods such as designer necklaces and watches, involvement in the relocation of the presidential office for personal gain, meddling in People Power Party (PPP) candidate nominations, altering the route of the Yangpyeong Expressway and participating in the Deutsche Motors stock manipulation scandal. While previous first ladies or family members of presidents have faced influence-peddling controversies, no case has spanned so many allegations at once. The scope of the accusations is strikingly abnormal for the inner circle of a 21st-century democratic republic.The special counsel team, led by Min Joong-ki, plans to summon Kim to its office this morning for questioning on the various charges. She is urged not to follow the example of her husband, who refused to comply with a summons and even ignored a court-issued warrant to forcibly question him. While it is the right of a suspect to avoid self-incrimination, refusing the lawful execution of a warrant is unacceptable. The public has a right to know the truth behind the extensive allegations, and Kim has an obligation to cooperate with the investigation. With both members of the former first couple now in custody, further disappointment to an already disheartened public must be avoided.With Kim detained, the special counsel is moving quickly on other aspects of the case. On Wednesday, investigators raided the interior design firm 21gram in connection with the relocation of the presidential residence. They also searched the PPP headquarters in Yeouido, presenting a warrant and seizing materials related to allegations that members of the Unification Church joined the party en masse. The investigation must proceed with determination and care, avoiding unnecessary controversy or overreach, while leaving behind a clear and honest historical record.Some reactions within the PPP to Kim’s arrest have raised eyebrows. Kim Moon-soo, a candidate in the party’s leadership race, called the detention of the former first couple “political revenge” and “an unprecedented outrage in constitutional history.” Such remarks reflect a regressive mindset, appealing only to the most extreme supporters rather than the general public. If Yoon, Kim and the party’s leadership hope for any understanding or leniency from the public, full cooperation with the investigation and complete transparency about the allegations are the only viable paths forward.