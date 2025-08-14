Funding questions loom over Lee administration’s five-year plan

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

The Presidential Commission on Policy Planning unveiled the Lee Jae Myung administration’s five-year policy blueprint on Wednesday, 70 days after taking office without a transition team due to an early election. Against the backdrop of political turbulence, including martial law and impeachment proceedings, the administration has pledged to reflect public opinion in daily governance, pursue unity and dismantle unfair privileges, with a practical and results-driven approach to improving lives.The commission set five overarching policy goals, prioritizing “politics that unite the people.” Notably, the first of its 123 detailed tasks is constitutional reform. The concentration of power in a single presidency, as illustrated by the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, has underscored the flaws in Korea’s system. A decentralizing amendment is widely seen as necessary to move beyond the 1987 constitutional framework. However, the commission’s language — promising reform to “realize a new constitutional system embodying the spirit of popular sovereignty” — remains vague. Lee campaigned on a four-year, two-term presidency and runoff voting. The administration must produce a concrete proposal in time for a national referendum, ideally by next year’s local elections or the 2028 general elections.The blueprint places greater emphasis on reforming state institutions such as the prosecution, police and Board of Audit and Inspection. The ruling party aims to pass legislation separating prosecutorial investigative and indictment powers by the start of the Chuseok harvest festival in early October while also advancing judicial reforms, including increasing the number of Supreme Court justices. While recalibrating concentrated authority is worthwhile, pushing changes unilaterally risks backlash and unintended consequences.On the economic front, the plan aspires to a “globally leading innovation economy,” targeting a top-three position in artificial intelligence, fostering future industries such as biotech and advancing sustainable energy transitions to drive renewed growth. It also outlines a community-based integrated care system to expand home services for the elderly.The challenge is funding. The government estimates that an additional 270 trillion won ($196 billion) will be necessary over five years to implement the agenda. While officials point to revenue increases and spending efficiencies, questions remain regarding feasibility. Lee suggested the possibility of large-scale bond issuance, remarking, “If we can harvest a sack of rice in the fall, of course we should borrow seeds and plant them now.” The national debt already exceeds 1,300 trillion won, having risen by 120 trillion in just one year. Implementing the agenda is laudable, but fiscal sustainability must remain a priority.