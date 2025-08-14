Thursday’s fortune: Surprises in store for many signs
Published: 14 Aug. 2025, 07:00
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 East
🔹 Keep your mind engaged with light tasks.
🔹 Avoid heading out during peak hours.
🔹 Eat fruits with high water content.
🔹 Put important matters in writing, not just words.
🔹 Be the first to take action.
🔹 Do good quietly, without seeking praise.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 North
🔹 You may be blessed with unexpected treats.
🔹 Expect warm gestures or appreciation.
🔹 Financial or relational opportunities may arise.
🔹 A side gig or bonus income may appear.
🔹 Wealth luck improves — study investment options.
🔹 A lively and exhilarating day is likely.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Positive vibes | 🧭 East
🔹 Feel the warmth of family bonds.
🔹 Love is in the give-and-take.
🔹 Age is no barrier — love freely.
🔹 Show kindness to your partner.
🔹 You’ll excel at what you’re best at.
🔹 A giving heart makes the day special.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 North
🔹 The more the merrier — abundance is good.
🔹 Familiar routines bring comfort.
🔹 Collect and save what you can.
🔹 Hire or trust someone within your circle.
🔹 Your social network may grow.
🔹 Group dinners or gatherings may come up.
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 West
🔹 Aches and pains may flare up — rest is key.
🔹 Someone may leave you feeling let down.
🔹 Keep frustrations to yourself today.
🔹 Stay logical — not emotional.
🔹 Keep your cool and a warm heart.
🔹 Avoid being too bold or brash.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Average | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Encounters | 🧭 North
🔹 A new item may come into your hands.
🔹 Family news or contact may reach you.
🔹 Expect to meet someone or attend a meetup.
🔹 Beware of overwork or overdrinking.
🔹 Perspectives may clash in conversation.
🔹 A friendly meetup or date may unfold.
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Spending | 💪 Average | ❤️ Understanding | 🧭 East
🔹 Everyone’s challenges are more alike than they seem.
🔹 Be firm and realistic in your approach.
🔹 Let go quickly if things aren’t working.
🔹 Don’t take on burdens you can’t handle.
🔹 You may feel stuck between options.
🔹 Echo your partner’s thoughts to build rapport.
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 East
🔹 Aging is a process of refinement, not decline.
🔹 If you give your best, fortune follows.
🔹 Efforts may finally bring fulfillment.
🔹 Life may feel vividly joyful.
🔹 Luck may tip in your favor.
🔹 Small joys will feel especially rewarding.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 South
🔹 Something or someone may catch your fancy.
🔹 Good news or surprises may arrive.
🔹 You’ll find meaning in ongoing efforts.
🔹 Success comes as your abilities shine.
🔹 Food blessings arrive — eat moderately.
🔹 Open up and have a heart-to-heart.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 South
🔹 Pay closer attention to your health today.
🔹 Aches and pains may remind you to rest.
🔹 Don’t overindulge in food or alcohol.
🔹 Group events or outings are likely.
🔹 Absolutely no drinking and driving.
🔹 Share the bill fairly when dining out.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 West
🔹 Life is about living together, not alone.
🔹 Family updates or new items may brighten your day.
🔹 Build win-win relationships.
🔹 You may act as a go-between.
🔹 Seniors or bosses may connect with you well.
🔹 Keep your mindset positive.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 North
🔹 Nothing today is wasted — everything counts.
🔹 The more, the better — share abundance.
🔹 Blood is thicker than water.
🔹 You’ll lead and feel proud of your results.
🔹 Combine talents for greater success.
🔹 You’ll shine at the center of attention.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love and overall fortune.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)