Eagles set KBO single-season sellout record

The Hanwha Eagles broke their own Korean baseball league record with their 48th sellout of the season Wednesday.The Eagles hosted the Lotte Giants before a capacity crowd of 17,000 at Daejeon Hanwha Life Ballpark in Daejeon.In 2024, the Eagles had established the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) record with 47 sellouts at their old stadium, the 12,000-seat Hanwha Life Eagles Park. At their brand-new home, the Eagles have sold out 48 of 54 games so far this year.The only other game played Wednesday, between the Kia Tigers and the Samsung Lions at Daegu Samsung Lions Park in Daegu was also sold out, with 24,000 fans in the stands. The KBO has 256 sellouts this year, already a single-season record. The Lions have had 42 sellouts to rank second behind the Eagles.Their total attendance for the season reached 911,661 on Wednesday, the first time the Eagles have surpassed the 900,000 plateau.Four out of the 10 clubs in the KBO have drawn over 1 million fans this season, with both the Eagles and the SSG Landers (913,304) closing in on the million mark.Prior to Wednesday's action, the KBO had attracted 9,301,155 fans. The all-time record of 10,887,705 fans from 2024 is within striking distance with about a month and a half left this season.Yonhap