 Giants' Lee Jung-hoo hits triple in loss to Padres
Giants' Lee Jung-hoo hits triple in loss to Padres

Published: 14 Aug. 2025, 18:31
San Francisco Giants' Lee Jung-hoo is seen in this photo from Imagn Images. [YONHAP]

San Francisco Giants' Lee Jung-hoo is seen in this photo from Imagn Images. [YONHAP]

 
Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants maintained his hold on second place on the MLB triples leaderboard.
 
The Korean player recorded his 10th triple of the season in a 1-11 loss to the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park in San Francisco, California, on Wednesday.
 

Related Article

The triple, off a misplaced cutter from Padres right-hander Nick Pivetta in the seventh inning, traveled 377 feet and would have cleared the fence in four other MLB ballparks, including Angel Stadium in nearby Anaheim.
 
With his 10th triple, Lee solidified his second-place standing in the National League, trailing only Corbin Carroll of the Arizona Diamondbacks, who has 14.
 
Lee later came home to score on a sacrifice fly by the next batter before being replaced by Grant McCray at the start of the eighth inning.
 
Lee finished the game 1-for-3 with one run scored, raising his season batting average to .257.
 
The Giants, however, suffered a heavy 1-11 defeat to the Padres.
 
With their fifth straight loss, San Francisco fell to 59-62. Meanwhile, San Diego's fifth consecutive win (69-52) moved them into first place in the National League West, a full game up on the Los Angeles Dodgers.
 
Also in Major League Baseball on Wednesday, Kim Ha-seong of the Tampa Bay Rays went 2-for-3 with a hit-by-pitch, raising his batting average from .188 to .209, as the Rays defeated the Oakland Athletics 8-2 at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento, California.

Yonhap
