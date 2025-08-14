 Ronaldinho joins Icons roster for Seoul exhibition game
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Football

print dictionary print

Ronaldinho joins Icons roster for Seoul exhibition game

Published: 14 Aug. 2025, 11:29
Ronaldinho is seen during a football charity event in Qingdao, China on Nov. 30, 2024. [XINHUA/YONHAP]

Ronaldinho is seen during a football charity event in Qingdao, China on Nov. 30, 2024. [XINHUA/YONHAP]

 
Ronaldinho is the only player ever to win a World Cup, a Copa America, a Confederations Cup, a Champions League, a Copa Libertadores and a Ballon d'Or. But can he add a Nexon Icons title to that palmarès? We’ll find out next month here in Seoul.
 
Ronaldinho is the latest player to sign on to this year’s Nexon Icons match, an annual legends game that pitches some of the greatest has-beens global football has ever known against each other for a star-studded night of football in western Seoul.
 

Related Article

 
Started last year by game company Nexon, producer of the FC Online and FC Mobile games, the Nexon Icons match attempts to answer the age-old "offense vs. defense" question in the bluntest way possible: By literally having an all-out offense FC Spear take on a purely defensive Shield United.
 
The winner last year was the defense. Coached by Fabio Cannavaro, Shield United thumped Thierry Henry’s FC Spear 4-1 with goals from Yaya Touré, Clarence Seedorf, Park Joo-ho, Javier Mascherano and Park Ji-sung.
 
Ronaldinho, having rarely seen the back half of the pitch, will obviously join this year’s FC Spear. Other confirmed participants include Henry, Didier Drogba, Eden Hazard, Seedorf, Franck Ribéry, Kaká, Gianluigi Buffon, Iker Casillas and Rio Ferdinand.
 
[NEXON]

[NEXON]

[NEXON]

[NEXON]

 
From the Korean side, Park has reportedly been training for the last year to get more playing time, and local legends Gu Ja-cheol, Seol Ki-hyeon and Lee Bum-young have already signed up to join him.
 
The 2025 edition of the Nexon Icons Match will be held on Sept. 13-14 at Seoul World Cup Stadium in western Seoul.

BY JIM BULLEY [[email protected]]
tags Ronaldinho Icons Nexon Icons Match Rio Fedinand

More in Football

Lee Kang-in goal inspires PSG comback to lift UEFA Super Cup

Ronaldinho joins Icons roster for Seoul exhibition game

Son Heung-min to throw first pitch at Dodger Stadium on Aug. 27

Gangwon FC to play home matches in Gangneung in wake of Chuncheon stadium controversy

FIFA moves ahead with new human rights strategy for World Cup games, but advocates are skeptical

Related Stories

Footballing legends face off, gladiator style, in Seoul

Italian football icons visit Netflix’s 'Culinary Class Wars' winner’s pasta bar in Seoul

Park, Park, wherever he may be, in the Nexon Icons Match with a healthy knee

YouTube video hints at return of star-studded Nexon Icons Match

Early 2000s come calling in Seoul as Yaya Toure, Park Ji-sung score in clash of the titans game
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)