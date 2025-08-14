Son Heung-min to throw first pitch at Dodger Stadium on Aug. 27

Son Heung-min, the new forward for Major League Soccer's Los Angeles FC (LAFC), will throw the ceremonial first pitch at Dodger Stadium on Aug. 27, the Los Angeles Dodgers announced Wednesday.The event will come just days before Son's home debut for LAFC. The Korean star, who joined the club Aug. 6 after a decade with Tottenham in England's Premier League, made his first appearance in an away match against the Chicago Fire on Aug. 9. He is set to play his first home game Aug. 31 against San Diego FC at BMO Stadium.Son posted the Dodgers' announcement on his social media page, joking to LAFC teammate Ryan Hollingshead, "We need to practice."The Dodgers and LAFC share the same home city, and the baseball club has welcomed Son with fanfare since his arrival. On Aug. 7, Dodgers infielder Kim Ha-seong and Korean American player Tommy Edman posted a video greeting on the team's social media channels.Kim wrote that he is a huge fan of Son, and it's an honor to play in the same area as him.Kim, who is on the injured list with a shoulder injury, is expected to return before the Dodgers' Aug. 27 game against the Cincinnati Reds and may meet Son before the ceremony.The event is also sparking speculation about a possible meeting between Son and Dodgers top star Shohei Ohtani.Son, Ohtani and Kim are all represented by CAA Sports.Yonhap