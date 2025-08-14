Judoka Huh Mi-mi treats fellow descendants of independence activists to meal
Published: 14 Aug. 2025, 18:46
Korean judoka Huh Mi-mi, 22, says Liberation Day has taken on a whole new meaning for her in recent years.
“A few years ago, I didn’t even know much about Liberation Day. Now it’s the most meaningful day in my life,” she said.
On Thursday, the day before the national holiday that falls on Aug. 15 each year, Huh visited the office of an association for descendants of independence fighters in Mapo District, western Seoul. She met 20 of the patriots' family members, most in their 70s and 80s, and treated them to lunch.
Huh is a fifth-generation descendant of independence activist Huh Seok (1857–1920). Following her grandmother’s dying wish, she left Japan — where she was born and raised — in 2022 to compete for Korea. She renounced her Japanese citizenship in 2023, giving up her dual nationality.
The visit came about after Huh contacted the Korean Red Cross to say she wanted to “personally fund a Liberation Day meal for descendants of independence fighters.”
The Korean Red Cross is currently running a campaign to support them, and Huh serves as a publicity ambassador for its North Gyeongsang chapter.
Huh traveled to Seoul from the Jincheon National Training Center in North Chungcheong on Thursday, skipping her morning training session.
“I’ve received so much support in Korea. Winning more medals is one way to repay that, but for the 80th anniversary of Liberation Day, I wanted to meet people like me — descendants of independence activists — and say thank you,” she said.
“I wanted to tell them, ‘Thanks to you, I could become a Korean national team member,’” she added.
Huh greeted each attendee individually, shaking hands and offering warm words. After arriving at a nearby Korean restaurant, she carried dishes to the tables herself, drawing applause. She beamed even as sweat ran down her face.
The elderly guests patted Huh on the back, saying, “Win gold at next year’s Asian Games in Nagoya and humble Japan, the birthplace of judo.”
Lee Sang-wook, an executive of the association, praised her visit.
“Few people come to see descendants of independence activists these days,” Lee said. “It is admirable that Huh Mi-mi made memories for us. Her grandfather in heaven must be proud.”
Huh will now shift her focus fully to preparing for the Asian Games. She underwent shoulder surgery after winning silver in the women’s 57-kilogram division at the Paris Olympics last year, then endured a long rehabilitation.
On July 24, she returned to competition at the FISU Summer World University Games in Germany, winning gold in her weight class for the second straight time.
She now has her sights set on winning her first Asian Games title.
“My goal is to sing the [Korean] national anthem in Japan at the Asian Games,” she said. “I want to achieve something my independence fighter forefather would be proud of.”
Huh graduated from Waseda University in March, and also hopes to make an impact off the mat. This year coincidentally marks the 60th anniversary of Korea and Japan normalizing diplomatic relations.
“I want to do what only a Zainichi Korean athlete can do,” she said, referring to ethnic Koreans who reside in Japan. “I want to serve as a bridge between the two countries through sports.”
“Learning the history and culture of both countries is challenging, but I take it on with a sense of responsibility. Like my nationality, I don’t want to give up on either side. I’m still learning more about Korea and Japan through YouTube,” she added.
