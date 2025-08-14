[단독] 美 관세 전쟁의 승자? K배터리, 중국 밀어내고 대미 수출 1300% 급증 '역대 최대'
Published: 14 Aug. 2025, 06:01
-
- SARAH CHEA
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
한국의 대표 영어신문, 코리아중앙데일리가 특종과 단독 인터뷰를 한글로 요약해 드립니다. 독자들의 많은 성원 바랍니다.
올해 상반기 미국의 한국산 전기차용 배터리 수입액이 전년 대비 1,300% 이상 급증하며 역대 최대 규모를 갈아치웠다. 계속되는 트럼프 정부의 대중국 고율 관세 정책이 LG에너지솔루션·삼성SDI·SK온 등 국내 배터리 3사의 북미 시장 입지 확대에 새로운 기회를 열어줄 것이란 기대감이 커지고 있다.
12일 코리아중앙데일리가 미국 워싱턴의 싱크탱크 애틀랜틱 카운슬(Atlantic Council)으로부터 제공받은 미국 인구조사국(U.S. Census Bureau) 데이터를 분석한 결과, 올 1~6월 한국의 전기차용 리튬이온 배터리의 대미 수출액은 2억3450만 달러로, 지난해 같은 기간(1650만달러)보다 1320% 급증했다. 이는 역대 최대 규모로, 2023년 상반기와 비교하면 무려 2850% 증가했다.
이에 반해 같은 기간 미국의 중국산 전기차용 배터리 수입액은 6억8300만 달러로, 지난해 같은 기간(16억2540만 달러) 대비 58% 하락했다. 특히 미국이 대중국 관세율을 145%까지 올리며 양국 간의 갈등이 극에 달한 5월 미국의 중국 배터리 수입액은 5873만 달러로 지난해 같은 기간 (3억9000만 달러) 대비 85% 가까이 떨어졌다. 중국은 미국이 전기차용 배터리를 가장 많이 수입하는 나라다. 해당 기간 전체 수입액에서 중국산이 차지하는 비중은 72%에서 38%로 급락했다. 반면 지난해 상반기 기준 0.73% 비중에 그치던 한국의 비중은 13.1%로 상승했다.
이 같은 흐름은 에너지저장장치(ESS)용 수입에서도 뚜렷하게 나타났다. 올 상반기 한국의 ESS용 리튬이온 배터리의 대미 수출액은 전년 대비 84% 증가한 9억3440만 달러로, 전체 수입액에서의 비중은 7.5%에서 11%로 상승했다. 같은 기간 중국산 ESS용 배터리의 미국 수입액도 23% 늘었지만 비중은 69%에서 67%로 떨어졌다.
특히 6월 기준, 미국의 한국산 배터리 수입액은 월간 사상 최고치인 2억4320만 달러를 기록한 반면 중국산 수입액은 4억4150만 달러로 2022년 4월 이후 최저치를 기록했다. 인공지능(AI), 데이터센터로 급증하는 ESS 수요에 미국의 배터리 수입액이 전체적으로 증가했지만 비중으로 보면 중국산 공급을 크게 줄이고 한국·일본으로부터 수입을 늘린 것으로 풀이된다. 미국의 ESS용 배터리 수입 시장은 전기차용 배터리 시장의 약 5배이다.
전문가들은 트럼프 정부의 강경한 대중 무역 기조가 일찌감치 막대한 투자를 통해 미국 내 생산 역량을 지속적으로 확충해 온 한국 배터리 기업들에 전략적 우위로 작용할 수 있다고 보고 있다. 애틀랜틱 카운슬 선임 연구원인 조셉 웹스터(Joseph Webster)은 코리아중앙데일리에 “미국의 관세 정책이 중국 기업들의 길을 막는 대신 한국 기업들에게 문을 열어주며 한국의 수출 확대를 촉진한다”고 말했다. 이어 “한국산 배터리에도 15% 관세가 부과되긴 했지만 중국산 제품에 대한 관세율에 비하면 훨씬 낮은 수준”이라고 진단했다.
미국으로 수입되는 중국산 배터리는 당초 28.4%(기존 3.4%+추가 25%)의 관세율을 적용받고 있었지만, 지난 4월부터 시행된 10%의 보편 관세까지 더해져 실질적인 관세율은 약 38.4%에 달한다. ESS용 배터리에는 현재 40.9% 관세를 부과하지만, 이 또한 내년에는 58.4%로 인상될 예정이다. 한편, 한미 FTA에 따라 여태껏 무관세 혜택을 받아오던 한국산 배터리는 지난달 협상의 결과로 15%의 관세가 적용되고 있다.
중국산 배터리의 강점인 ‘가격 경쟁력’이 저하되면서 현지 생산 능력을 키우는데 몰두해온 LG에너지솔루션·삼성SDI·SK온 등 국내 배터리 3사는 모두 반사이익을 기대하고 있다. LG에너지솔루션은 현재 미국 오하이오·테네시·미시간주 등에서 단독 혹은 미국 제너럴모터스(GM)와 합작 공장을 보유하고 있고, 삼성SDI도 인디애나에 스텔란티스와 2개의 공장, GM과 하나의 공장을 갖고 있다. SK온 또한 조지아 주에 단독 공장 2곳을 가동 중이며 올해 3분기 포드와의 합작공장 켄터키 공장의 가동을 앞두고 있다. 예정되어 있는 공장들이 모두 완공될 경우 한국 배터리 3사의 미국 내 배터리 생산능력은 600기가와트시(GWh)에 달할 것으로 전망된다.
최근 LG에너지솔루션은 테슬라로 추정되는 기업과 6조원 규모의 리튬인산철(LFP) 배터리 공급 계약을 체결했다. 중국이 장악하고 있는 미국 ESS 배터리 시장에서 정면 승부를 벌여 따낸 ESS 단일 계약 기준으로는 역대 최대 규모의 계약이다. LG에너지솔루션은 이미 미국 미시간 홀랜드 공장에서 ESS용 LFP 배터리 대규모 양산을 진행 중이고 2026년 말까지 30GWh의 현지 캐파를 구축할 계획이라고 밝힌 바 있다.
삼성SDI도 미국 내 스텔란티스와의 합작공장의 일부 라인을 활용해 4분기부터는 ESS용 배터리도 현지에서 양산할 예정이다. SK온 또한 현지 운영 중인 공장 중 일부 라인을 전환해 ESS용 LFP 배터리를 생산할 계획이며 현재 북미 다수의 고객사와 GW 단위 공급 계약을 논의하고 있다고 밝혔다. 글로벌 시장조사기관 모르도르 인텔리전스에 따르면 미국 ESS 시장 규모는 올해 36억8000만달러(약 5조2561억원)에서 2030년 50억9000만달러(약 7조2700억원)로 성장할 전망이다.
최재희 대외경제정책연구원 전문연구원은 “관세 인상에 따라 중국산 배터리의 미국 수입이 감소할 수 있으며, 특히 미국 ESS 시장에서 선전하고 있는 중국 기업에 매우 부정적인 영향이 있을 것”이라고 말했다. 이어 그는 “한국의 배터리 기업에 긍정적이며, 우리 기업이 중국 기업이 배제된 공간을 활용하기 위해서는 LFP 양산을 더욱 서두르는 등 경쟁력 강화에 나설 필요가 있다”고 덧붙였다.
The United States imported a record volume of EV batteries from Korea in the first six months of the year, marking a quadruple-digit on-year surge, as it seeks to reduce reliance on China amid ongoing tariff rows.
━
영어 원문
Korea’s exports of lithium-ion batteries for EVs to the United States posted a record high of $234.5 million from January to June, a 1,320 percent spike from the same period of last year, according a Korea JoongAng Daily analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data provided by the Atlantic Council, a Washington-based think tank focused on promoting trans-Atlantic cooperation and international security. Compared to the first half of 2023, it's a staggering 2,850 percent jump.
But over the same period, U.S. imports of Chinese EV batteries fell sharply by 58 percent to $683 million from $1.63 billion a year earlier. The drop was especially steep in May, when U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff tension with China peaked, with monthly imports plunging nearly 85 percent from $390 million to just $58.7 million.
Despite the drop-off, China still stands as the largest source of EV battery imports to the United States, although market shares have shifted dramatically. Of total U.S. EV battery imports, China accounted for 38.1 percent during the January-June period, far from its 72 percent claim last year, while Korea’s share surged from just 0.73 percent a year ago to 13.1 percent.
A similar trend is clearly visible in lithium-ion batteries for energy storage systems (ESS), for which demand is booming in the U.S. market, triggered by AI and data centers.
U.S. imports of Korean-made ESS batteries rose 84 percent on year to $934.4 million in the first half, with Korea’s market share increasing from 7.5 percent to 11 percent.
While imports of Chinese ESS batteries also grew 23 percent over the same period, reaching $5.65 billion, China’s share declined to 67 percent from 69 percent, suggesting that the United States is upping ESS battery imports but moving to reduce its reliance on Chinese suppliers and turning instead to Korea and Japan.
In June, U.S. imports of Korean storage batteries reached a record $243 million, while Chinese imports of $441 million were the lowest since April 2022.
Experts believe that with Trump's uncompromising posture showing no indication of abatement, this shift may herald a strategic advantage for Korean battery manufacturers, who have steadily made substantial investments to boost manufacturing capacity in the United States.
“U.S. tariffs are shutting the door for Chinese firms but opening one for Korean producers,” said Joseph Webster, senior fellow at the Global Energy Center of the Atlantic Council, adding that it “fuels a Korean export boom.”
“While tariffs on Korean batteries have risen due to the Trump administration’s decision to levy 15 percent across-the-board tariffs, fees on Chinese products are much higher.”
The U.S. government currently levies a 38.4 percent tariff on Chinese EV batteries, with a 10 percent “baseline tariff” newly added in April. Tariffs on ESS batteries stand at 40.9 percent and are set to increase to 58.4 percent next year. Korean products, which enjoyed a zero percent tariff for decades under the Korea-U.S. FTA, are now subject to a 15 percent tariff.
LG Energy Solution currently operates sole and joint-venture plants across Ohio, Tennessee and Michigan. Samsung SDI has been constructing two factories with Stellantis and a facility with General Motors, all in Indiana. SK On runs two factories in Georgia and is preparing to start operations at a plant with Ford Motor in Kentucky in the third quarter.
Once all planned facilities are completed, the combined U.S. battery production capacity of the three Korean firms is expected to reach 600 gigawatt-hours, enough to power roughly 7.5 million high-performance EVs.
LG Energy Solution recently signed a $4.3 billion battery contract with a buyer suspected to be Tesla, its biggest ESS deal, beating all Chinese competitors in the U.S. market. It is already mass-producing lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries for ESS at its Michigan plant and plans to establish 30 gigawatt-hours of local capacity by 2026.
Samsung SDI plans to begin local production of ESS cells in the fourth quarter by utilizing part of its production lines at the Indiana plant. SK On also said it will convert some lines at U.S. facilities to manufacture ESS-dedicated LFP batteries and is currently negotiating gigawatt-scale supply contracts with multiple U.S. customers.
The U.S. ESS market is projected to grow from $3.68 billion this year to $5.09 billion by 2030, according to data from the global market research firm Mordor Intelligence.
“The tariff war is likely to reduce imports of Chinese batteries into the United States, which could be positive for Korean battery firms,” said Choi Jae-hee, a senior researcher at the Korea Institute for International Economic Policy. “But to capitalize on the space left by the exclusion of Chinese competitors, Korean companies must strengthen their competitiveness, in particular in LFP technologies, which are widely used in ESS applications.”
BY SARAH CHEA [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)