 Google pledges $9 billion to expand AI, cloud infrastructure in Oklahoma
Published: 14 Aug. 2025, 11:00
The Google logo is seen outside the company's offices in London, Britain, on June 24. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Alphabet's Google said on Wednesday it will spend an additional $9 billion in Oklahoma over the next two years to expand cloud and artificial intelligence infrastructure.
 
The company will build a new data center campus in Stillwater and expand its Pryor facility to bolster U.S. AI and cloud capacity, alongside education and work force programs.
 

Intensifying competition among Big Tech companies has prompted them to spend heavily on building new data center sites and skills development amid booming demand for AI services.
 
Last month, Alphabet raised its annual capital spending plans to about $85 billion from $75 billion previously and signaled more to come next year.
 
Alphabet and its peers have defended their heavy AI spending as essential to fueling growth and improving products amid high competition from Chinese rivals and investor frustration over slower-than-expected returns.
 
Google also committed $1 billion to AI education and training for U.S. higher education institutions and nonprofits last week. Rivals including OpenAI, Anthropic and Amazon have made similar pushes around AI in education.
 
More than 100 universities have signed on to Google's initiative so far, including some of the nation's largest public university systems such as Texas A&M and the University of North Carolina.
 
Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump's onshoring push has also accelerated AI infrastructure investments by companies such as Micron, Nvidia and CoreWeave.
 
Apple also announced last week that it plans to spend $600 billion in the U.S. over the next four years.
 

Reuters
