Samsung Electronics products top Italian consumer survey

Samsung Electronics' home appliances and ventilation products have ranked first in a recent consumer satisfaction survey in Italy, industry sources said Friday.The company's products, including large home appliances, such as refrigerators and washing machines, and ventilation and air conditioning, topped the "2025 Top Quality/Price" survey conducted by the German Institute for Quality and Finance and the Italian daily La Repubblica.Samsung Electronics maintained the top spot in the air conditioning category for the fifth consecutive year, as well as in the heat pump category for the second straight year since it was introduced in 2022. It also ranked first for five straight years in large household appliances and four years in vacuum cleaners.Launched in 2021, the survey analyzes about 800,000 consumer reviews across 123 product categories and 1,300 companies and brands worldwide.Yonhap