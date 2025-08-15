Actor Song Hye-kyo and university professor donate 10,000 Korean history guidebooks in Mexico
Published: 15 Aug. 2025, 14:18
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Actor Song Hye-kyo and Sungshin Women’s University professor Seo Kyoung-duk donated 10,000 history guidebooks to the Korean Cultural Center in Mexico in celebration of the National Liberation Day of Korea on Friday.
The guidebooks, available in Korean and Spanish, explore the history of Korean independence activism in Mexico. They are now on display at the center for anyone to take and available for download online.
The guidebooks introduce the chapter hall of the Korean National Association in Mexico City, the residences of independence activists Kim Ik-ju (1873-1955) and Hwangbo Yeong-ju (1895-1959), the Panteón de Dolores cemetery and Hotel Frances, the hotel that independence activist Ahn Chang-ho (1878-1938) stayed in during his time in Mexico.
“A lot of overseas historical sites related to Korea’s independence movement are not in good condition,” Seo wrote on his Facebook on the same day.
“However, the continued interest and frequent visits by Korean citizens will be the most powerful force in preserving historical sites related to Korea’s independence.”
Back in April, the pair donated guidebooks to Saipan and Tinian in the Northern Mariana Islands. Another guidebook is in the works, to be released in November.
For the past 14 years, Seo and Song together have made donations of Korean guidebooks and signboards to 39 Korean historical sites overseas.
