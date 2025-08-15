 Actor Song Hye-kyo and university professor donate 10,000 Korean history guidebooks in Mexico
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Culture > Korean Heritage

print dictionary print

Actor Song Hye-kyo and university professor donate 10,000 Korean history guidebooks in Mexico

Published: 15 Aug. 2025, 14:18
Actor Song Hye-kyo, right, and Sungshin Women’s University professor Seo Kyoung-duk [SEO KYOUNG-DUK]

Actor Song Hye-kyo, right, and Sungshin Women’s University professor Seo Kyoung-duk [SEO KYOUNG-DUK]

 
Actor Song Hye-kyo and Sungshin Women’s University professor Seo Kyoung-duk donated 10,000 history guidebooks to the Korean Cultural Center in Mexico in celebration of the National Liberation Day of Korea on Friday.
 
The guidebooks, available in Korean and Spanish, explore the history of Korean independence activism in Mexico. They are now on display at the center for anyone to take and available for download online.
 

Related Article

The guidebooks introduce the chapter hall of the Korean National Association in Mexico City, the residences of independence activists Kim Ik-ju (1873-1955) and Hwangbo Yeong-ju (1895-1959), the Panteón de Dolores cemetery and Hotel Frances, the hotel that independence activist Ahn Chang-ho (1878-1938) stayed in during his time in Mexico.
 
“A lot of overseas historical sites related to Korea’s independence movement are not in good condition,” Seo wrote on his Facebook on the same day.
 
“However, the continued interest and frequent visits by Korean citizens will be the most powerful force in preserving historical sites related to Korea’s independence.”
 
Back in April, the pair donated guidebooks to Saipan and Tinian in the Northern Mariana Islands. Another guidebook is in the works, to be released in November.
 
For the past 14 years, Seo and Song together have made donations of Korean guidebooks and signboards to 39 Korean historical sites overseas.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags song hye-kyo seo kyoung-duk guidebook liberation day

More in Korean Heritage

Actor Song Hye-kyo and university professor donate 10,000 Korean history guidebooks in Mexico

Calligraphic work by independence fighter Ahn Jung-geun repatriated to Korea

Seokguram grotto: Symbol of Silla's past and future

Three triumphant art exhibitions to visit on Korea's Liberation Day

Applications for Changdeok Palace moonlight tour ticket raffle to open Wednesday

Related Stories

Celebrities commemorate March 1 Independence Movement with running, shows

Actor Song Hye-kyo teams up with professor to promote Korean script

Song Hye-kyo honors female militia leader

Korean activist, actor donate books to Marianas to highlight historical links

Actor Song Hye-kyo and university professor donate 10,000 guidebooks to Korean historic site in Mongolia
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)