Calligraphic work by independence fighter Ahn Jung-geun repatriated to Korea
Published: 15 Aug. 2025, 11:11
A calligraphic work by independence fighter Ahn Jung-geun (1879–1910), written while in prison, has been returned to Korea.
The Gyeonggi provincial government announced Thursday that it successfully brought back the work titled, “Jangtanilseong Seonjoilbon” (1910), which translates to “A deep sigh, a prior condolence to Japan,” from Japan in late May as part of its “Ahn Jung-geun Calligraphy Repatriation Project,” marking the 80th anniversary of Korea’s liberation. The province is also working to secure the return of another piece, “Doknip” (1910), or “Independence.”
The silk scroll, measuring 41.5 centimeters wide and 135.5 centimeters long, was written in March 1910 while Ahn was imprisoned in Lüshun, China, after being sentenced to death on Feb. 14. He was executed on March 26 of that year. The phrase conveys Ahn’s unshaken resolve in the face of death, meaning, “With a long, deep sigh, I offer condolences in advance for Japan’s downfall.”
Ahn presented the piece to a senior official of the Japanese Kwantung Government-General, which oversaw the prison and court at the time. The official’s descendants kept it until it was discovered at their home in Kyoto in 2000. Gyeonggi officials said “the work has never before been displayed in Korea.”
“Doknip,” created in February 1910 and given to a Japanese prison guard, expresses Ahn’s firm conviction in just two characters: “I die for my country’s independence.” The guard’s descendants later entrusted it to Ryukoku University in Kyoto. Although it has been exhibited in Korea several times, it has never been fully repatriated.
Both works were created at the request of Japanese acquaintances who admired Ahn’s character and principles. It is said that they provided silk and paper for An to create them while in prison. The calligraphy bears the palm seal of An’s left hand, missing part of his ring finger.
According to the Gyeonggi government, about 60 of An’s calligraphic works are known worldwide, 31 of which are designated treasures. The province describes “Jangtanilseong Seonjoilbon” and “Doknip” as Korea’s cultural heritages of “national treasure-level” for their symbolic value of Ahn’s anti-Japanese spirit and vision for East Asian peace.
The return of “Jangtanilseong Seonjoilbon” followed months of negotiations with the Japanese owners, mediated by a Korean civilian exploration team that first discovered the works in Japan two decades ago. The team currently holds the repatriated piece, while talks continue for the purchase of “Doknip.” Gyeonggi and the Gyeonggi branch of the Liberation Association have secured preliminary purchase agreements for both works.
Gyeonggi also plans to build an “An Jung-geun Peace Center” near the DMZ, close to Ahn’s birthplace in Haeju, Hwanghae Province, in North Korea. The center will commemorate An’s life, collect more of his works and serve as a venue for East Asian peace exchanges, research and forums.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHOI MO-RAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
