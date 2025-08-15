GOT7 member Mark releases single 'hold still'
Published: 15 Aug. 2025, 15:52
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Boy band GOT7 member Mark has released the single “hold still” on Friday.
“hold still” will be part of Mark’s upcoming EP, the name of which has not been revealed, according to his agency Transparent Arts.
Mark participated in writing and composing the song, which is about “a breakup, love and timing.”
In May, Mark released the song “High As You,” also a single set to be included in the EP.
Details about the EP will be revealed later.
Mark debuted as a member of GOT7 in 2014. The septet, comprised of members Jay B, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam and Yugyeom, is known for songs “Girls, Girls, Girls” (2014), “Stop Stop It” (2014), “Just Right” (2015) and “Confession Song” (2015).
