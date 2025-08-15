K-pop group KARD to begin world tour at end of September
Published: 15 Aug. 2025, 17:52
- KIM MIN-YOUNG
Mixed-gender K-pop group KARD will embark on a world tour at the end of September, starting with a concert in Bangkok, Thailand, on Sept. 28.
The world tour, titled “Drift,” shares its name with the group’s eighth EP, released on July 2. The EP came 11 months after the release of its previous EP ”Where To Now? (Part.1: Yellow Light)” and marks the group’s first new release in seven months since digital single “Detox” (2024).
“KARD’s ‘Drift’ portrays the group’s journey of maintaining its direction and identity despite constant turbulence,” the group’s agency DSP Media said Friday.
Tickets for the Bangkok performance will go on sale Aug. 30 via Melon Ticket.
KARD, which debuted in 2017, is a rare mixed-gender K-pop group composed of two men, J.Seph and BM, and two women, Somin and Jiwoo. While not the first mixed-gender act in K-pop, the quartet stands out as one of the most successful and enduring in recent memory, securing a solid global fan base.
