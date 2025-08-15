Stray Kids ends 'dominATE' world tour, 4th full-length album to be released this month
Published: 15 Aug. 2025, 17:52
K-pop boy band Stray Kids wrapped up its world tour “dominATE” — the first tour to include stadiums around the globe — setting records for crowd numbers and marking first-time performances at many venues.
The band concluded the tour on July 30 at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico, becoming the first K-pop act to perform at the venue. The boy band will drop its fourth full-length album “Karma” on Aug. 22 at 1 p.m.
The new release features nine songs, including the lead track “Ceremony,” as well as “Bleep,” “Creed,” “Mess,” “In My Head,” “Half Time,” “Phoenix,” “Ghost” and “0801.” Festival and English-language versions of “Ceremony” will also be included.
As with past releases, the band's in-house producing unit 3RACHA — Bang Chan, Changbin and Han — took part in all tracks on the album.
“Stray Kids, known for its strong concepts, will present a new ‘big event’ this summer through its latest work,” the boy band's agency JYP Entertainment said.
Stray Kids performed in 27 stadiums across Asia, Oceania, Latin America, North America and Europe for "dominATE."
At the final stop in Rome, Stray Kids expressed its gratitude, saying, “We relied on each other as members to stand before you,” thanking the group’s fandom, STAY.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HWANG JEE-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
