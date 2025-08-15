Vince and G-Dragon to release collaborative single 'Cha Cha Cha'
Published: 15 Aug. 2025, 12:10 Updated: 15 Aug. 2025, 15:27
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Singers Vince and G-Dragon are set to collaborate on a digital single titled “Cha Cha Cha,” agency The Black Label said Friday.
The song will be released on Monday.
In a teaser shared on social media Thursday, Vince appears as an animated character in a suit and bow tie, dancing across the stage alongside a live band.
“Cha Cha Cha” is described to be a rhythmic hip-hop and R&B track.
Besides releasing his own solo music, Vince is also known as a producer for acts under The Black Label and YG Entertainment, including Allday Project, Jeon Somi, Meovv and Blackpink. He has produced songs like “Extra” by Jeon Somi, “Famous” by Allday Project and “Pretty Savage” (2020) by Blackpink.
Vince also produced “Soda Pop” and “Your Idol” from Netflix’s smash-hit film “KPop Demon Hunters.”
