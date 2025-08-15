 Vince and G-Dragon to release collaborative single 'Cha Cha Cha'
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Vince and G-Dragon to release collaborative single 'Cha Cha Cha'

Published: 15 Aug. 2025, 12:10 Updated: 15 Aug. 2025, 15:27
Teaser images for Vince's upcoming digital single, ″Cha Cha Cha,″ featuring G-Dragon [THE BLACK LABEL]

Teaser images for Vince's upcoming digital single, ″Cha Cha Cha,″ featuring G-Dragon [THE BLACK LABEL]

 
Singers Vince and G-Dragon are set to collaborate on a digital single titled “Cha Cha Cha,” agency The Black Label said Friday.
 
The song will be released on Monday.
 

Related Article

 
In a teaser shared on social media Thursday, Vince appears as an animated character in a suit and bow tie, dancing across the stage alongside a live band.
 
“Cha Cha Cha” is described to be a rhythmic hip-hop and R&B track.
 
Besides releasing his own solo music, Vince is also known as a producer for acts under The Black Label and YG Entertainment, including Allday Project, Jeon Somi, Meovv and Blackpink. He has produced songs like “Extra” by Jeon Somi, “Famous” by Allday Project and “Pretty Savage” (2020) by Blackpink.
 
Vince also produced “Soda Pop” and “Your Idol” from Netflix’s smash-hit film “KPop Demon Hunters.”

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags vince g-dragon the black label

More in K-pop

GOT7's Jackson Wang suffers from food poisoning, fan event postponed

Blackpink becomes first K-pop girl group to headline Wembley

'Golden' from 'KPop Demon Hunters' reclaims No. 1 on British Singles Chart

Singer Insooni selected for Woman of Influence award

K-pop group KARD to begin world tour at end of September

Related Stories

Meovv to release first album 'My Eyes Open VVide' in May

Meovv drops first EP, 'My Eyes Open VVide' — in pictures

The Black Label to launch first girl group Meovv this year

Jeon Somi to release new summer song on Friday

K-pop rookie group Meovv breaks free with pop-rock track 'Drop Top' for new EP
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)